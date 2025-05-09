Dolphins Sign First Rounder Leaving Only One Pick Unsigned

The Miami Dolphins have gotten busy signing their shiny new draft picks. Last night, the team inked seventh round quarterback Quinn Ewers for the University of Texas. This morning the team announced that they have agreed to terms with their first-round pick Kenneth Grant, defensive tackle from the University of Michigan.

Grant’s contract is a four-year deal worth just over $21.95 million. As with every first-round NFL draft pick, the four-year deal has a team option for a fifth year. Grant was the No. 13-overall pick after starring at Michigan over the last few years.

But, the Dolphins didn’t stop there, they’ve announced that they’ve signed the rest of their draft class as well, except for their second-round guard Jonah Savaiinaea from the University of Arizona.

In addition to Grant and Ewers, the Dolphins also signed fifth-round defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, fifth-round cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., fifth-round safety Dante Trader Jr., sixth-round running back Ollie Gordon II and seventh-round defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.

High expectations for Grant

Of course, just about every single first-round draft pick in NFL history has come with high expectations. The Dolphins desperately needed help along the defensive line and they are hoping that Grant can be a disruptor in the middle. Plus, the NFL is a copy cat league, so surely the Dolphins watched a guy like Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter game-wreck his way to a Super Bowl title in 2024. Surely, they thought, ‘I want one of those.’

The Dolphins definitely hope they got some facsimile of Carter, and maybe they did. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com broke down Grant’s game as he headed into the draft.

Overview

“Grant is a broad-bodied nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing,” Zierlein writes. “He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease. He had some sack production in college, and we could see him improve in that area once he learns to create more rush space with his hands. Grant’s game will finally come together in full when he’s able to take his impressive physical attributes and impose his will on opponents.”

Why Grant could be great, and what he needs to work on

Zierlein takes a closer look at Grant, pointing out the things that made him a first-round pick, while acknowledging that he’s got some work to do.

Strengths

“-Built with a broad chest, thick lowers and long arms.

-Capable of playing multiple spots in odd or even fronts.

-Can absorb and split double teams when pad level is right.

-Possesses club strength to knock blocker off balance.

-Good strike and extend with arm-over release as a two-gapper.

-Put together a solid performance in upset win over Ohio State.

-Bangs around with heavy hands as an interior rusher.”

Weaknesses

“-Too often lacks explosiveness for dominant early phase reps.

-Plays with tightness in lowers and a narrow base.

-Has a tougher time growing roots against angle blocks.

-Limited range and short-area quickness as a tackler.

-Poor first-step quickness to create advantages for his rush.”

It’s always good when you can get your draft picks signed early. Now, outside of one player, the Dolphins draft class can relax and just focus on football as they get ready for OTAs and training camp.