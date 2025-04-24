Insider Tells Dolphins How They Can Ace the Draft

The Miami Dolphins have 10 picks in this weekend’s 2025 NFL Draft. And, they’ll need them, whether they package some to move up or they use them all and try to fill a slew of roster holes. Some of these holes haven’t even been created yet, because they could be moving on from star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and former All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post has created a list of ways that the Dolphins can ace this draft. And let’s be honest, general manager Chris Grier needs to. His track record as the Dolphins GM is not great and it hasn’t produced any playoff wins.

Here is Schad’s list of “Do’s” and “Don’t’s” for the Dolphins in the upcoming draft:

Do select the best available cornerback, guard or defensive tackle at No. 13. Don’t select any other position in Round 1. Do select the best available cornerback, guard or defensive tackle at No. 48. Don’t select any other position in Round 2. Do select the best available cornerback, guard or defensive tackle at No. 98. Don’t select any other position in Round 3. Do what you want, Chris Grier. Don’t listen to any other individual, Chris Grier. Do draft a quarterbacks in Rounds 3-6, ideally Round 4 or Round 5. Don’t pass on a highly-rated guard in Round 2 or cornerback in Round 3. Do explore trading Jalen Ramsey or Tyreek Hill for players and picks Don’t trade Ramsey or Hill for an embarrassing return. Do add at least one pick in Rounds 1, 2 or 3. Don’t be cautious about adding that pick. Do trust your eyes. Don’t over-rely on athletic testing. Do move around aggressively. Don’t leave any moves in your back pocket. Do be fearless. There’s nothing to lose. Think big.

This seems like good advice and should be a cheat sheet for Grier starting Thursday night.

Will the Dolphins add more picks?

10 picks in any given NFL Draft is a lot. For one, there is a rookie pool for money allotted to a team to sign their first-year players. Most people remember the excellent defensive end Raheem Brock from the Indianapolis Colts. Well, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Temple University in the seventh round of the 2002 draft. He held out (because every seventh-round pick has so much leverage) and the Eagles signed the rest of their rookie class and had no more money left in their rookie pool. So, Brock got cut, signed with the Colts and actually went on to a productive 10-year career. The point being, you can only sign so many of these guys.

So, if the Dolphins are serious about moving Hill and Ramsey and they want to do it on draft weekend, they’ll likely be getting more picks in return. These trades certainly could include picks in next year’s draft, but for teams like the Dolphins, they need to start winning now so they’ll want immediate help. If they don’t get that initial impact, it’s very likely that Chris Grier won’t be making the Dolphins’ selections in 2026.

Regardless, the Dolphins are in a decent position because they need to fill a lot of roster holes and they have the resources (players, picks) to do it.

Grier confident he’ll get immediate impact in first round

Grier says he believes that the Dolphins will be able to get a player that can step in right away with the No. 13-overall pick in the draft, regardless of which direction they decide to go.

“For us, we think at 13 there will be good players there that will be NFL-ready players, but will also fill a need,” Grier said at a pre-draft press conference.

The Dolphins can go in any number of directions this weekend, but it wouldn’t be likely that they’ll trade down from 13 to acquire more picks unless they are thinking two or three steps ahead. They don’t need more picks; they need players that can contribute. Now.