Dolphins Could Replace All-Pro with former All-Pro’s Son

The Miami Dolphins need to make a decision on one of their high-priced, but talented, players. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the team have decided to mutually part ways, but moving the former All-Pro has been difficult and a trade wasn’t consummated during the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Ramsey signed a three-year, $72.3 million extension in September of 2024, so a team would have to have a need at corner and the salary cap space to absorb his contract. When many teams filled cornerback needs (or think they did) during the draft, there are less and less places to send the 30-year old. The Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams have been floated as potential trade partners, but that remains to be seen.

Ian Valentino of AtoZSports thinks that if the Dolphins do trade Ramsey, they could potentially fill that spot by snatching up free agent and former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. Samuel is, of course, the son of former NFL All-Pro Asante Samuel.

“The Miami Dolphins faced numerous gaps in their roster that couldn’t be addressed in a single draft class, leading them to wait until the fifth round to enhance their cornerback group. Jason Marshall Jr. will vie for playing time alongside Storm Duck and Cam Smith, highlighting the current situation in this position. The situation could worsen if they decide to trade Jalen Ramsey this offseason. Taking a low-risk chance on Asante Samuel Jr. is the kind of strategy a rebuilding team should always consider,” Valentino wrote per Yahoo! Sports.

Samuel is good, but comes with question marks

Samuel, Jr. is still young and has had some very good moments in the NFL, but he’s still a free agent for a reason. Jon Conahan of Yahoo! Sports takes a look at why that might be the case.

“Throughout his career, Samuel has been a decent player, and he’s still relatively young,” Conahan writes.

“Only 25 years old, he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

“According to PFF, he wasn’t great last season, posting a 59.3 overall grade and a 58.6 coverage grade. However, he was excellent in coverage in 2023, earning a 75.6 grade.

“If that’s a player the Dolphins would get, there could be some sense in signing him, which shouldn’t come at too big of a price, given the market is not where it was when free agency first opened.”

Conahan is correct that Samuel, Jr. shouldn’t command the high price that he might have if he had signed early in the free agency period. Considering Ramsey isn’t as good as he used to be, Samuel, Jr. could be a capable, cost-effective replacement. It actually makes a lot of sense.