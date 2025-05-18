Dolphins’ Quarterback Inks Massive Pay Day With Exclusive Deal

When Miami Dolphins’ seventh round draft pick Quinn Ewers decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, he was met with a storm of criticism. With many believing he was a day three prospect, the football world wondered why he would forego a potentially multi-million dollar NIL deal to remain in college.

Those questions are beginning to be answered as Ewers took to X to announce he signed an exclusive deal with Panini, a trading card company.

“Excited to announce that I have signed an exclusive autograph trading card deal with @paniniamerica for my NFL trading cards,” Ewers announced. “Thank you @paniniamerica for helping me tell my story and continuing our relationship! I can’t wait to see my first NFL trading cards! #RatedRookie.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio provided the details of the contract with Panini.

“Per a source with knowledge of the arrangement, it’s a $3 million deal,” Florio wrote. “Ewers took plenty of criticism for leaving at least $4 million on the table by entering the draft in lieu of transferring to the University of Miami. He’s currently 75 percent of the way there, in non-football earnings at the next level.”

Ewers Invited To Premiere Event

The announcement of the multi-million dollar deal conveniently corresponded with the NFL Player Association’s Rookie Premiere event, which aims to land rookie players with high quality brand deals. Ewers was present at the event.

“NFLPA Rookie Premiere offers partners unparalleled access to more than 40 of the NFL’s newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft,” the NFLPA’s mission statement reads. “The Premiere is one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners as it’s the first point of contact to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players – at a single unique event – to build content and relationships for the season and beyond.”

As stated, the Rookie Premiere is a relatively exclusive event. Taking place in Los Angeles over the course of the weekend, the event also gave fans their first look at the rookies in their new jerseys equipped with names stitched on the back.

“He was among 42 players invited to the three-day event,” reported SI’s Jake Mendel. “While 10 quarterbacks were invited to the event, Ewers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson were the only two seventh-round picks included.”

Panini NIL Deal

Panini is one of the leading brands in NIL funded trading cards. They announced their partnership with an NIL conglomerate that brought deals to partnered universities.

“Our Panini College platform illustrates our belief that collegiate athletes in all sports should have the ability to have their own trading card,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations. “The Brandr Group is also a leader in the NIL space, with a tremendous roster of partners and programs, so for us to collaborate with their team to help grow our Panini College platform is a natural fit. We will work together to create and enhance opportunities that benefit athletes, schools and fans.”

At the time of signing, the duo launched with the rights to three universities. Quinn Ewers University of Texas Longhorns, The Ohio State University Buckeyes, and the University of Nebraska Corn Huskers.

Ewers’ signed and sold multiple trading cards through Panini during his time at UT. Many of which are currently listed on Panini’s website for $350 each.