Ex-Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Called Out by Tom Brady During Chargers Loss

Following back-to-back seasons where the team missed the postseason, the Miami Dolphins moved on from head coach Mike McDaniel.

Despite having the fifth-best record by a coach in franchise history, the Dolphins opted to start fresh with a new general manager and head coach. As a result, McDaniel became one of the most sought-after potential offensive coordinators following his success during the early portion of his Dolphins tenure.

McDaniel ended up joining the Los Angeles Chargers, and expectations for himself and quarterback Justin Herbert were quickly raised. However, after three games, McDaniel’s offense has struggled to get going and now Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has apparently joined McDaniel’s critics.

Tom Brady Calls Out Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X: “I’ve heard Tom Brady confused at offensive play-calling before. He’s been downright baffled and irritated at Mike McDaniel and the #Chargers’ play-calling, particularly in the red zone.”

Brady was the color commentator for the game. Regarding Brady’s criticism of McDaniel, Barstool’s Ryen Russillo said, “He let every one of us know he was just disgusted with what they were doing on offense, but it never felt nasty. But it still felt like a more critical way that was entertaining, which I think some guys never get to in that spot.”

Brady is not the first color commentator of note to question McDaniel. Last season, McDaniel’s play-calling was heavily criticized by Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

During Miami’s loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aikman said on the broadcast, “I’m flabbergasted by what we’ve witnessed here in this fourth quarter with the Dolphins. And now they want to call timeouts. It just is about as ridiculous a fourth quarter as I’ve seen in a long time.”

Aikman added, “This is just a bizarre last few series. They don’t go hurry-up. Now they’re going hurry-up and calling timeouts. It’s just, it’s hard to understand exactly what the philosophy or what they’re trying to do.”

Following the season, Miami hired Troy Aikman to serve as a consultant during their general manager search, and shortly thereafter Mike McDaniel was fired. A childhood friend of McDaniel claimed that Aikman got McDaniel fired.

Struggling Chargers Offense

Through three weeks, it does not appear that the Miami Dolphins are missing out on McDaniel’s offense. The Los Angeles Chargers have averaged 14.7 points while losing all three games. Last season, Miami’s offense led by McDaniel was a bottom-10 unit in the NFL as they averaged 20.4 points per game. McDaniel has not coached an above-average offense since the 2023 season, when the Dolphins had the third-best offense in the NFL.

Even Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh noted that the offense requires changes. ESPN’s Kris Rhim posted on X: “When asked if the Chargers offense is too complex in short yardage situations Jim Harbaugh said, “As far as the scheme going forward, all options are open.” When asked what that meant, Harbaugh said: “Run, pass, up the middle, motion, no motion.””

Next up for McDaniel and the Los Angeles Chargers is a difficult road matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.