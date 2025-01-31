Hi, Subscriber

Dolphins Urged to ‘Swing’ for Projected $36 Million Defensive Lineman

Milton Williams
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani argued the Miami Dolphins should target Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams in NFL free agency.

Miami Dolphins insiders have argued this offseason that the team must find a way to get more physical. One of the best ways to do that, particularly on defense, is to add a defensive lineman such as Milton Williams to the roster.

On January 30, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani identified Williams as the one player the Dolphins “should prioritize signing” during 2025 NFL free agency.

“The Dolphins have several pending free agents on the defensive line such as Calais Campbell and Benito Jones,” Dajani wrote. “Upgrading on the defensive interior is something Anthony Weaver will fight for, and Miami could swing for the former Eagle that recorded a career-high five sacks and 10 QB hits in 2024.”

A third-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, Williams is coming off a breakout fourth season. In 2024, he registered 24 combined tackles, including seven tackles for loss, along with career highs of five sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

Williams also played a career-high 501 defensive snaps during the 2024 regular season.

Spotrac projected Williams to be worth about $36 million on a three-year contract this offseason.

How Milton Williams Could Fit With the Dolphins

On January 30, The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad didn’t list defensive tackle among Miami’s top three needs this offseason. But Schad expressed that the Dolphins overall goal this spring and summer should be to add physicality to the roster to complement their speed.

It would help if the Dolphins could also address their pass rush. Miami finished the 2024 season ranked 27th with 35 sacks.

Adding Williams would certainly satisfy the latter need. While his sack total didn’t skyrocket, Williams took a huge step forward as a pass rusher in 2024 according to the Pro Football Focus player rankings.

In 2023, Williams earned a PFF pass rushing grade of 62. That grade jumped to 91 for the 2024 campaign.

The only defensive lineman in the NFL with a better PFF pass rushing grade this past season was Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones.

Granted, Williams struggled in run defense and tackling according to PFF. But he fared much better in those categories at the analytical website during the past two seasons.

The Dolphins could sign Williams, hoping he continues to pass rush at an elite level while getting back to his 2022 and 2023 levels in run defense and tackling.

