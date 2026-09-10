Dolphins Get Positive News on Rookie, Who’s Modeling Game After George Kittle

The biggest news surrounding the Miami Dolphins and a Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is the injury to Brock Bowers, who is expected to miss time following a knee procedure.

The Dolphins are dealing with a handful of injuries at the tight end position as well. Ben Sims and Cole Turner both opened the season on Injured Reserve. Rookie Will Kacmarek is currently questionable with a calf issue. He currently sits behind Greg Dulcich on the depth chart.

Kacmarek shared good news on his status recently, telling reporters that he plans to suit up against the Raiders on Sunday, September 13. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was among the reporters to relay the news after Kacmarek practiced on Wednesday, September 9.

Miami Dolphins News Update: Tight End Will Kacmarek Expected to Play Against Las Vegas Raiders

Kacmarek has dealt with a lower-body injury during training camp. He recorded one catch for three yards in a matchup against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the preseason. That was the extent of his involvement during exhibition play.

With Dulcich likely operating as the top pass-catching option among the tight ends, Kacmarek is working on developing his skills as a blocker. He’s studied film of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to help improve his game and become an elite blocker.

“This is a really competitive, tough league,” Kacmarek said, relayed by Jackson. “To get that [elite] title is going to take a lot of hard work. But it’s something I’m going to try to do.”

Kacmarek began his college career at Ohio University. He moved on to Ohio State University for the final two seasons of his collegiate tenure. Kacmarek recorded just eight catches for 86 yards in 2024. He was part of the Buckeyes squad that won the National Championship that season. The tight end took a step forward last year, grabbing 15 receptions for 168 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

Despite the modest production as a receiver in college, the rookie expects to make an impact at the NFL level.

“I don’t think a lot of my stats give me justice for what I can do with the rock,” Kacmarek said. “There are definitely plays for me to get the ball and keep the defense on their heels.”

Dolphins Enter Season With Unproven Receiving Corps

Miami heads into the 2026 season with an extremely young group of pass catchers. Second-year player Malik Washington will be joined by rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell as the top wideouts. Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Miller were brought in to provide veteran depth.

Fellow rookies Seydou Traore and Justin Joly will join Kacmarek in the tight end room. The 26-year-old Dulcich is the seasoned member of the group.