NFL Draft Grades Are In, Here’s How Miami Fared

The Miami Dolphins had a clear plan entering the 2025 NFL Draft. The team attempted to build through the trenches and they did so by selecting a defensive lineman 13th overall and trading up to get an offensive guard at 37th overall.

The glaring issue with the Dolphins’ draft is simply that they didn’t have enough early round capital. More than 100 selections took place between the selection of Jonah Savaiinaea at 37 and Jordan Phillips at 143. For this reason, draft grades ranged anywhere from C- to a B+.

Jake Mendel from Miami Dolphins on SI collected the scores and averaged them out for a comprehensive “GPA” to put on the Phins’ report card.

“NFL.com and The Associated Press saw Miami’s vision and gave the franchise a B+. USA Today’s Nate Davis had Miami at the bottom of the class with a C-, questioning Grier’s early-round decision-making,” wrote Mendel. “Overall, based on the grades from 10 analysts, the Dolphins finished the 2025 NFL draft with a 2.7 GPA.”

Reasoning Behind Highest Grades Given

Chad Reuter from NFL.com was one of the highest on Miami’s draft strategy, but he did hypothesize that the two defensive tackles taken after Kenneth Grant might prove to be better value.

“Miami went with another big body in Savaiinaea to replace Robert Jones at guard, though they gave up two mid-round picks and received one in return to move up and select Savaiinaea,” wrote Reuter. “Miami wisely stockpiled a 2026 third-round pick instead of choosing someone in the fourth this year. Phillips and Biggers showed the team’s commitment to stopping the run… Ewers enters a QB room in Miami where Tua Tagovailoa’s backups historically have tended to see their fair share of action.”

CBS Sports’ Chris Trepasso shared similar trepidations about Grant, but seemed to be very high on the teams new guard.

“If nothing else, give a round of applause to general manager Chris Grier for flipping the draft philosophy and finally building through the trenches,” wrote Trepasso. “Grant was picked too early for the nose tackle position, yet I wouldn’t be stunned if he’s one of the best players at that niche spot in three or four years. Savaiinaea is a dancing bear with positional versatility… Gordon can be a hammer at running back, he’ll compliment Achane well.”

Here’s What The Critics Had To Say

Nate Davis of USA Today was the harshest, assessing a post draft grade of C-, but acknowledging that the team had to address the line and did just that.

“They absolutely needed to get tougher in the trenches — on both sides of the ball,” wrote Davis. “Conversely, were they both slight reaches relative to their draft position or even the best available options at their respective positions? The team’s spotty track record, especially on the O-line, makes one wonder.”

Renowned draft analyst Mel Kiper also graded the Phins’ low, but was a little kinder with a C+.

“Kenneth Grant is a good player, no doubt. The 331-pounder stops runners in their tracks and breaks up passes at the line of scrimmage. I just don’t know that No. 13 overall was the place to find that player — especially because Grant’s pass rush upside is limited,” Kiper wrote. “The bigger need falls in the secondary. Even before Miami was exploring a (Jalen) Ramsey trade, cornerback was a problem. Miami came to Green Bay with some combination of Storm Duck, Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner penciled in at CB2 to replace Kendall Fuller. That wasn’t going to work. Safety was an even bigger issue after Jevon Holland signed with the Giants. Yet it was crickets at both positions until Day 3.”