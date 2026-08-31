Ex-Dolphins $101 Million Wide Receiver Gets Unexpected Good News Before Week 1

With teams around the NFL finalizing their 53-man rosters on Sunday, that means a lot of players will now be looking to join a different team.

For the Miami Dolphins, that provides an opportunity to improve the depth of the roster by signing players that were released by other teams. While adding game-changing talent is likely unrealistic, finding contributors on the waiver wire is a real possibility. For example, the Dolphins signed veteran tight end Greg Dulcich last season, after he failed to make the New York Giants’ 53-man roster. Dulcich ended up leading Miami’s tight ends in receiving yards in 2025 despite not being a part of the team during training camp.

However, with the Dolphins scouring the waiver wire, they will not be able to reunite with a former wide receiver, who was previously expected to be waived by the New York Giants.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Makes Giants Roster

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. received the good news on Sunday that he made the Giants’ 53-man roster.

Regarding Beckham Jr. making the team, ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan wrote: “Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made the New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster after a season out of the NFL, the team announced Sunday.

Beckham was signed by the Giants this spring. Head coach John Harbaugh said the former Pro Bowl receiver who was drafted by New York in 2014 would not be guaranteed a roster spot. He had to earn it.

That is what Beckham did this summer, when he didn’t miss a practice and proved consistently he could still get open. The 33-year-old receiver last played for the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 season…

Beckham had seven catches for 76 yards this preseason. His chances of making the roster increased when the Giants lost wide receiver Calvin Austin III for the season last week because of a torn ACL.”

Meanwhile, Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who coached Beckham Jr. with the Baltimore Ravens, said, “Yes, he has done enough to make an NFL roster, for sure.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Post-Dolphins

After struggling to make an impact with the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 season, the veteran wide receiver did not sign with a team during the 2025 season, but was suspended six games by the NFL for a PED violation.

However, after a charity flag football game, Beckham Jr. expressed a desire to return to the NFL in 2026 as he told Kay Adams, “Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year.”

The New York Giants gave him that opportunity, after the wide receiver had previously played for them during the first five seasons of his career. Despite signing him this offseason, Beckham Jr. was not predicted to make New York’s final roster, but it appears he impressed in training camp and earned that roster spot.

Prior to this season, Beckham Jr. has already totaled over $101 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac. If nothing changes and Beckham Jr. remains on the Giants during the regular season, he will earn $1.3 million in 2026.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver appeared in only nine games for the Dolphins, where he totaled nine receptions for 55 yards.