Ex-Dolphins’ Odell Beckham Jr. Re-Signs With New York Giants

The Miami Dolphins‘ wide receiver room faced a major clearance this offseason when All-Pro Tyreek Hill and #2 wideout Jaylen Waddle both left the organization by release and trade respectively.

In their collective place Miami’s new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan bought in Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell in free agency, and drafted Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. back in April.

And despite their being wily veterans lurking around, Sullivan chose the promise of youth and a crowded, competitive receiver room for new quarterback Malik Willis.

One of the veterans that was still on the market was former Dolphins wideout and ex-All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. But instead of re-uniting with his once teammates in South Florida, the LSU alum decided to go back to where it all began and signed with the New York Giants after making a team visit on Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr. Re-Signs with the New York Giants

“Reunion: Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to the New York Giants, the team he last played for in 2018. Beckham visited the team again Monday, and is signing with New York.” Schefter reported on June 1.

Beckham’s relationship with the Giants is multi-fold. On the one hand he obviously was drafted by the franchise and their current ownership; the Mara family; back in 2014 with the 12th overall pick. The Baton Rouge native was elected to two All-Pro teams and three consecutive Pro Bowls over the course of his first five years in the league.

And four years after his departure from the Giants Beckham Jr. was signed by the Baltimore Ravens on a one year, $15 million contract coming off a torn ACL just over a year prior in Super Bowl LVI with the LA Rams. The head coach of the Ravens who bought in Beckham: current Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

Would It Have Made Sense For the Dolphins to Sign OBJ?

The Dolphins have at least six viable options at receiver; three rookies, two free agent additions and the lone holdover from 2025, 2024 sixth round pick Malik Washington.

So the last thing the Dolphins room needs is another bit-part role player, which at this point in his career is more or less exactly what the 33-year old is.

Between the six players, it feels pretty likely that at the very least Miami will find 2-3 strong contributing receivers, with potentially an emerging bona fide WR2. So the sort of addition that would make sense for the franchise at this point would trading draft capital for a clear #1 wideout, or – something that is more on the cards – selecting one early on in the 2027 NFL Draft.

For a team like New York which already has their main man in Malik Nabers, but could use some additional help on the perimeter, the addition of Beckham Jr. makes far more sense.