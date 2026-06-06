Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon II Opens Up on Year 2 After De’Von Achane Extension

The Miami Dolphins have undergone quite a few changes this offseason. When the team returns to action in 2026, it is going to be virtually unrecognizable, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. However, the team’s one-two punch at running back in De’Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II remains intact.

While Miami traded away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was believed to be one of the pillars of the franchise, the front office opted to sign Achane to a four-year, $64 million contract extension this offseason. That has put Gordon in a bit of an odd spot heading into his second season in the pros, and he recently pulled back the curtain when discussing what his role will look like in 2026.

Ollie Gordon II Opens Up on 2026 Campaign

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Achane’s work with the Dolphins last year caught fans’ attention, and it’s not too hard to see why. The 2023 third-round pick was one of the lone bright spots for Miami on offense, as he racked up 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns on 238 carries, while also catching 67 passes for 488 yards and four more scores. Those big numbers helped Achane earn the first Pro Bowl selection of his young career.

As a contrast to Achane’s silky smooth style of running, the Dolphins turned to the bruising Gordon as their No. 2 running back behind him. A sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Gordon didn’t have the most productive rookie campaign (70 CAR, 199 YDS, 3 TD, 7 REC, 32 YDS, 1 TD), but he flashed his potential at times throughout the year.

Miami has committed heavily to Achane as its lead running back, which means that Gordon’s ceiling is likely going to be capped for the time being. However, Gordon thinks his unique physical profile can allow him to form an effective punch with Achane moving forward, especially as he gets more and more comfortable at this level.

“You don’t really see backs that’s 6’2, 225 (lbs.), so I feel like once I get that momentum, get to moving downhill, not hard to get a yard or two or three,” Gordon said when speaking to reporters.

Dolphins Hoping Ollie Gordon II Can Take a Step Forward in 2026

Right now, the Dolphins just need guys who can make plays for them on offense. With Waddle and Tyreek Hill gone, that is going to put even more of a burden on Achane’s shoulders to help keep this team moving up and down the field. He can’t do it all by himself, though, so other guys are going to have to emerge along the way in order for Miami to avoid getting blown out every time it takes the field.

So while Gordon plays the same position as Achane, there may be opportunities for him to carve out a bigger role for himself in 2026. The Dolphins could rely more on formations with two running backs on the field, or they could get creative in moving Achane, who is a skilled pass-catcher, to different spots. Achane’s extension may seem like bad news for Gordon, but he’s going to have a plethora of opportunities coming his way next season.