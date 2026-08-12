Dolphins Officially Move on From Quick-Moving Safety

The Miami Dolphins officially said goodbye to safety Omar Brown on Tuesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins waived Brown with an injury settlement. His injury has been undisclosed.

The Dolphins first waived Brown with an injury designation Friday. But he cleared waivers, which reverted him back to the Miami injured reserve list.

By the two sides reaching an injury settlement, Brown could play for another team this season once healthy.

Brown is entering his third season in the league. During the 2024 NFL Draft process, he received strong reviews for his athleticism.

“There is a lot to like on tape for Brown, who received his first meaningful reps for Nebraska in 2023 after transferring from Northern Iowa before the 2022 season. He has adequate size and plays fast with quick eyes and explosive closing burst,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He’s adept in man coverage from the slot and has enough awareness and range to handle split safety duties. His urgent demeanor guides him toward playmaking opportunities and away from defaulting into consistently ‘safe’ options.

“He’s both a striker and a tackler but will need to improve his approach, as he tends to come in too hot, leading to misses. Brown possesses the versatility, instincts and traits to compete for NFL reps.”

Dolphins Reach Injury Settlement With DB Omar Brown

Brown signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2024. The same spring, the DC Defenders picked Brown in the UFL Draft.

Brown attended training camp for the Broncos, where he was waived after the preseason. But the defensive back received an opportunity with the Green Bay Packers practice squad.

In Week 16 of 2024, Brown made his NFL debut with eight defensive snaps and six on special teams. The safety played again in Week 18. He didn’t appear on defense in that contest but received 10 snaps on special teams.

Brown hasn’t played in an NFL regular season game since then. He finished the 2025 preseason on injured reserve for the Packers. Green Bay released him before the start of the regular season.

In January, he joined the Dolphins on a reserve/futures contract.

Dolphins Secondary Depth Entering Preseason

The Dolphins lost Brown to injury but they still have seven safeties on the roster for their preseason opener. They are Zayne Anderson, Major Burns, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Louis Moore, Michael Taaffe, Dante Trader Jr., and Tanner Wall.

Miami also has Georgia Tech rookie Ahmari Harvey listed as a defensive back.

There’s not a lot of experience in that group. So, it seemed as though Brown might have a chance to earn a roster spot.

The injury, though, ended hopes of that happening.

At Nebraska, Brown posted 56 combined tackles, including three for loss in 23 games. He also had three pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Before transferring to Nebraska before 2022, Brown spent three seasons at Northern Iowa. He earned honorable mention All-Missouri Valley honors in 2020 and 2021.