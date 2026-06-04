Dolphins Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran Wide Receiver

During the past few seasons, the Miami Dolphins have generated most of their excitement via their wide receivers. With their speed, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle became weekly highlight-reels over the past four seasons.

However, with both receivers no longer on the team, Miami’s wide receiver room now lacks proven production, but is filled with players eager to make the most of their opportunity.

With a combination of three draft picks and veteran free-agent additions on veteran-minimum contracts, training camp will be a competition for those roster spots.

Now, one Dolphins analyst seems to believe a veteran receiver will be left off the team.

Miami Dolphins Predicted to Cut Ties With Terrace Marshall Jr.

When unveiling his 53-man roster prediction, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart predicted the team would keep six wide receivers. Those were: Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas (R), Chris Bell (R), Kevin Coleman Jr. (R), Malik Washington.

Free-agent addition Terrace Marshall Jr. was predicted by Poupart to be off the team when the 2026 season begins. Poupart wrote:

“There’s a chance here that Bell might begin the season on PUP, depending on his recovery from his torn ACL of November, and if that happens, that could make way for either Marshall or Wease. Outside of that, it’s difficult to envision the Dolphins not keeping all three of their draft picks along with their two UFAs at the position.”

Marshall Jr. was previously a second round pick with the Carolina Panthers in 2021. Marshall did not live up to his draft status with the Panthers as he had only one receiving touchdown in three seasons in Carolina. His best season came in 2022, when he totaled 490 receiving yards on an impressive 17.5 yards per reception. After three seasons with the Panthers, Marshall has since signed with the 49ers, Raiders and Eagles. He failed to make the final roster for all three teams, and did not see regular season action as a member of the Eagles in 2025, but was a member of their practice squad.

Dolphins Rookie Wide Receivers

Marshall Jr. would likely be a potential practice squad player for the Dolphins if he fails to make the roster. Additionally, Chris Bell’s status heading into the season is something to monitor as the rookie wide receiver is currently recovering from a late-season ACL injury. Bell has been absent from the team’s practice sessions in minicamp as he continues his rehab. However, as Poupart mentioned, it is safe to assume that the Dolphins will keep all three of their rookie wide receivers.

Caleb Douglas, the first receiver selected by Miami, has struggled during minicamp. Fortunately, fifth-round selection Kevin Coleman has apparently impressed as Poupart wrote of his performance in minicamp:

“Kevin Coleman Jr. again made himself noticeable with a couple of catches over the middle.”

Prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Coleman:

“Slot-only wideout who could use a defined role and continuity after playing for four different schools in four years. Coleman has the speed to create opportunities on slot fades and skinny posts downfield. His route running has room for improvement, but it’s average for a draftable prospect. While he lacks ideal size, he has adequate hands and toughness in traffic. His ability to handle utility plays and return punts will add a dimension to his game, provided he becomes a more well-rounded target from the slot.”