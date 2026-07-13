Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Shares True Feelings on Tua Tagovailoa

After four seasons, the Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill as the All-Pro wide receiver was set to carry a $51 million cap hit in the 2026 season. The move kicked off an offseason that saw the Dolphins part ways with most of the players who remained from their 2022 and 2023 postseason runs, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa’s release was somewhat different to Hill’s. Hill’s release, while costly, saved the Dolphins over $30 million in cap space this season. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa’s release resulted in Miami accumulating $99 million in dead money over the next two seasons. Hill’s release was primarily a financial decision, and Tagovailoa’s was performance-based.

The pair of releases ended a partnership that resulted in both players having the best individual seasons of their career; however, they did have their rough stretch. Now, a few months after their official release, Hill has commented on his former quarterback.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Posts Image With Tua Tagovailoa

While Hill’s status for the upcoming season remains unknown, he might have teased yet another destination. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver posted an image of himself on his Snapchat with Tua Tagovailoa, as the pair celebrated a touchdown alongside running back Raheem Mostert, with the caption “I miss you old friend.”

As previously mentioned, the pair had the best individual seasons of their career together. In 2023, Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards and earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career as he led the Dolphins to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Hill led the NFL in receiving yards, which also set a Dolphins franchise record, as he earned All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season.

Hill’s move to Miami was originally questioned due to a possible poor fit with Tagovailoa; however, that was not an issue during Hill’s first two seasons with the Dolphins. Then, things began going south in 2024.

Hill and Tagovailoa’s Relationship

Unfortunately for the Miami Dolphins, the 2024 season was a difficult one. Hill did not surpass 1,000 yards for the first time since his injury plagued 2019 season, as Tagovailoa missed significant time with a concussion and hip injury. Additionally, Miami’s fast-paced offense no longer possessed explosiveness and the team changed into a more possession-based team focused on quick passing plays to tight end Jonnu Smith and running back De’Von Achane.

During the final week of the 2024 season, Miami needed the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Denver Broncos in order to earn a playoff berth, but once it became evident that the Chiefs would lose, Hill asked out of Miami’s contest against the Jets. Then, following the game, Hill declared that he wanted out of the Dolphins entirely. While Hill would then apologize for the incident and express his desire to stay with the team, he was not quickly forgiven by Tua Tagovailoa, who told the media that the relationship with the star wide receiver needed work.

By 2025, Hill’s status as team captain had been revoked. Despite this, Hill’s signature explosiveness remained evident as he started the season off strong. Then, Hill suffered a dislocated knee that ended his season. Without his star wide receiver, Tagovailoa struggled in 2025, which resulted in him getting benched and subsequently released.

Now, the former Dolphins quarterback is competing with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job with the Atlanta Falcons. Whether Hill’s post might be related to the receiver hoping to land a job with the Falcons remains unclear.