2 Vet QB Trades Called Scheme Fits for Dolphins After Tua Tagovailoa Injury

September 12 was a nightmare scenario for the Miami Dolphins. Not only did they lose big to the division rival Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, but they also lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the “third diagnosed concussion” of his NFL career mere months after agreeing to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million extension.

As Tagovailoa focuses on his health — both short- and long-term — the Dolphins now face a crossroads. With investments already made to construct a win-now roster, do they hold firm with their current quarterback room and hope Tagovailoa retakes the field this season or should they trade for a veteran that can run the offense?

Skylar Thompson is the next man up, having won the backup QB battle this summer, but the former seventh-round selection has thrown for a career completion percentage of 57.1 and a passer rating of 63.5. He knows head coach Mike McDaniel’s system, but he’s no sure thing.

NFL writer Armando Salguero (Outkick) immediately suggested one reasonable scheme fit on X after the game, but he admitted that it isn’t a “great answer.”

“QB move that makes some sense for Dolphins to help QB situation immediately? Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo,” Salguero said. “Played in [Kyle] Shanahan/McDaniel system and went to [the Super Bowl] with them one year.”

Garoppolo is currently serving a two-game suspension with the Los Angeles Rams, but he’d be available to start as soon as Week 3 if made available. In terms of overall experience within McDaniel’s system, the former San Francisco 49ers starter would certainly give Miami another option if Thompson fails out of the gates.

Similarly, TheGameDay.com’s Frank Ammirante voiced that “the Dolphins need to trade for a QB who has played in a Shanahan-style scheme” after TNF.

Ammirante then labeled Joshua Dobbs the “best candidate” being that he’s played under [Minnesota Vikings head coach] Kevin O’Connell and Shanahan as the current QB3 of the Niners.

Dolphins Expected to Add Depth QB as They Roll With Skylar Thompson as the Likely Week 3 Starter

McDaniel addressed the media on the morning of September 13. Needless to say, there were plenty of questions about Tagovailoa and the quarterback room.

The Dolphins head coach confirmed that Thompson will likely be the immediate starter moving forward, expressing confidence in him. But he didn’t close the door on a QB addition. In fact, a move seems to be on the horizon.

“That being said, we will bring in someone, we’re just evaluating the pros and cons for the different situations,” McDaniel said. He added that “as it stands today, I’m expecting that Skylar is the next man up.”

As for Tagovailoa, there appears to be no timeline for his recovery as of September 13. McDaniel referred to the ongoing medical situation as “delicate,” stating that it’s “important that he gets healthy day by day.”

McDaniel also said that it would be “so wrong of me” to discuss the possibility of Tagovailoa’s retirement at this time.

Joshua Dobbs Provides Risky Upside if Dolphins Trade for Tua Tagovailoa Replacement

When weighing Garoppolo and Dobbs versus Thompson, Dobbs probably offers the highest upside — but also the lowest floor.

A brief sensation in 2023, Dobbs is a dual threat that’s somewhat erratic on the field. He started eight games for the Arizona Cardinals last year before being traded to the Vikings — where he started another four games. Throughout his career, he’s mostly been a backup or third stringer after entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2017.

Statistically speaking, Dobbs has outperformed Thompson throughout his career when given the opportunity. In 2023, he held a combined 3-9 record but also recorded a 62.8 completion percentage and a passer rating of 79.5. Dobbs passed for over 2,400 yards and ran for another 421 with the Cardinals and Vikes, finding the end zone 19 times.

On the flip side, Dobbs threw 10 interceptions, fumbled 14 times and took 30 sacks.

Still, his mobility gives him the edge over a 32-year-old Garoppolo. The latter did record a higher completion percentage (65.1) and passer rating (77.7) than Dobbs and Thompson in 2023 but acquiring another pocket passer could be asking for trouble behind this Dolphins offensive line.

Garoppolo was sacked 14 times over six starts with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, and their OL was more of a strength than Miami’s. Over the course of his 10-year career, Garoppolo has only rushed for a total of 264 yards.