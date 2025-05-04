Quinn Ewers’ Agent Blasts League Over QB’s Draft Slide

Arguably the biggest storyline of the 2025 NFL draft involved former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ slide to the fifth round, where he was eventually scooped up by the Cleveland Browns. Another quarterback who fell down the board was Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns, with the Miami Dolphins grabbing him in the seventh round. In the wake of the draft, Ewers’ agent, Ron Slavin, had a strong message for the entire NFL.

Ewers starred for Texas at quarterback over the past few seasons, but he never generated as much interest as guys like Sanders or Cam Ward did before the draft. The expectation was that Ewers would be a mid-round pick after he threw for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns with the Longhorns last season, but instead, the Dolphins ended up managing to nab him in the final round to work behind the injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa.

Quinn Ewers’ Agent Not Happy With 2025 NFL Draft Slide

Ewers entered college as a five-star recruit, but his draft stock did not take off like expected during his collegiate career. After just one season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ewers bolted for Texas, where he spent the next three seasons. While the Longhorns 33 games during Ewers’ time with the team, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense didn’t always call for his quarterback to rack up gaudy passing totals.

Could Ewers perform at a high level even when his volume under center increased? Sure, but NFL teams didn’t see it enough to feel comfortable drafting him. With Tagovailoa’s health concerns being well-known across the league, it made a lot of sense for the team to take a flier on Ewers in the seventh round. There’s no guarantee he will get snaps in the NFL, but if Tagovailoa suffers another injury, Ewers could have a shot to prove himself as a rookie.

There’s no doubt that there are worse landing spots across the league for Ewers, but Slavin has an issue with his client’s steep fall down the board. While Sanders got all the attention, Ewers took nearly an identical drop, leading him to wonder what happened. After contacting teams in the wake of the draft, Slavin was told Ewers was too good to be a backup quarterback, which could have created internal drama. That is not an excuse that Slavin is buying.

“They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder,” Slavin said. “Which I think is chickens—.”

Quinn Ewers Looking to Prove Doubters Wrong with Dolphins

As noted above, Ewers won’t be starting right away for Miami, and he may not even be Tagovailoa’s true backup, as the team signed Zach Wilson in free agency. If Ewers can develop behind the scenes, though, he can ensure that when he does find his way onto the field, he’ll have a shot to be successful.

The 2025 draft may not have gone the way Ewers or his agent wanted it to go, but his story is still being written. What happens next, though, is up to Ewers, and how he attacks his stint with Miami in the NFL will determine where he goes next after enduring a disappointing slide in the draft.