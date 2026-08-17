Dolphins Quarterback Put on Notice After Preseason: ‘You Might Be Cut’

The Miami Dolphins preseason opener seemed to validate all of the reporting around the team during the first couple of weeks of training camp.

After an impressive opening drive, the team’s questionable depth did not quiet concerns regarding the overall state of the roster. Even in positions where the Dolphins might have thought they did not have to worry about their backups, it appears that the team should likely be concerned.

One of those backup players who has not met expectations during the team’s offseason program is second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers, who struggled during the team’s preseason opener and aggravated an injury that will keep him out of training camp for the time being, was put on notice by one Dolphins analyst.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Put on Notice

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly discussed Quinn Ewers’ disappointing performance during the preseason opener and training camp, as he said on The Dolphins Collective, “There is nobody in training camp having a tougher training camp than Quinn Ewers. It’s rough out there. Quinn is a better quarterback than what he has shown. But now we’re at the point where if Richardson gets cut by Indianapolis, I’m not claiming him because I don’t want the contract, but I’m definitely going to let him know we want you here. And then that means, Quinn, you might be cut. And it’s not just Richardson that I’ve got my eyes on.”

Additionally, Kelly also wrote of Ewers’ struggles for the Miami Herald: “Nobody is having a more disappointing training camp than Ewers, the backup from last year who ended up starting the season’s final three games once Tua Tagovailoa was benched. His struggles carried over to the preseason considering he completed 1-of-8 passes, throwing for 27 yards, and threw an interception where no Dolphins receiver was even close to the ball. However, Ewers didn’t struggle as much as Cam Miller, the third string quarterback who threw two interceptions. At this point the Dolphins must consider upgrading the quarterback position.”

Ewers’ performance is especially disappointing considering he had some impressive moments during his three starts as a rookie last season. In fact, Kelly himself believed that Ewers should be given a chance to compete, as he wrote during minicamp: “There are some days he has outperformed Willis in the sessions the media has watched … So far Ewers looks like a quarterback who is taking the next step.”

Potential New Dolphins Quarterback

Now, it appears Ewers has regressed, and with his groin injury keeping him out of action, the team might need to find a replacement for the second-year quarterback.

Kelly is not the only Dolphins analyst to suggest that the Dolphins go after former Indianapolis Colts first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson. Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala named Richardson as one of six quarterbacks that the team could bring in to give Ewers competition for the backup position.

Masala wrote: “Richardson started just 15 games for the Colts over the last three years, leading them to an 8-7 record and completing 50.6% of his passes for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while rushing for 534 yards and 10 touchdowns. While he’s still under contract, Indianapolis would probably accept a Day-3 pick for the 24-year-old’s services in a trade.”