Former Dolphins Draft Pick Raekwon Davis Issues Statement After Assault Arrest

The Miami Dolphins are turning the page from what was a hectic offseason to Week 1 of the 2026 campaign, which will see them square off against the Las Vegas Raiders. When they take the field, the Dolphins will look virtually unrecognizable from the last time we saw them, as the team was turned over from top to bottom over the past few months.

Miami shed quite a bit of talent in an effort to kickstart its rebuild. In a lot of ways, the team has been trending towards this situation for some time now, as the team also moved on from several key players after the 2024 season. One such player was defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who was recently arrested for aggravated assault. In the wake of his arrest, Davis issued a statement on his situation.

Raekwon Davis Breaks Silence on Recent Arrest

Criminal complaint vs. #NFL free agent Raekwon Davis in aggravated assault with deadly weapon case. Request for bail denied. Assigned Sept. 8 court date. Statement from Davis' attorney' Vivian King https://t.co/0fWFmnkaIh pic.twitter.com/B7ARIJIt5E— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 6, 2026

Miami selected Davis in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he immediately became a key contributor for the team at the center of its defensive line. For the most part, Davis did the dirty work at the center of the d-line to help open things up for his teammates. He didn’t rack up gaudy numbers, but there was no doubt that Davis was having an impact.

After being a full-time starter for his first three years, Davis ended up having his role reduced in 2023, as he started just seven of the 17 games he played in. That led to him signing with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, but he didn’t start a single game for them in 2024 before being released in the ensuing offseason.

Davis didn’t find a new home for the 2025 campaign, and he has remained without a home throughout the offseason. Now, he has wound up in jail on an aggravated assault case, which will only further hamper his quest to return to the NFL. With Davis currently being held in jail without bond, his lawyer issued a statement on his behalf.

Raekwon Davis was arrested at his home on Thursday, September 3, 2026,” Davis’ attorney Vivian King said as part of the statement. “He has no criminal record. He is being held at ‘No Bond’ even though Texas Law provides that persons charged with felonies are required to get a bond within 48 hours. Raekwon is eager to make bond and prove his innocence.”

Raekwon Davis’ NFL Return Gets Dealt a Roadblock

Getty Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

Teams haven’t seemed all that interested in signing Davis as of late, and that was before he was arrested. Davis’ arrest is for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and while details are continuing to emerge, the fact that he is being held without bond isn’t exactly a great sign.

The Dolphins have already cut their ties with Davis, and for the time being, it seems unlikely that he will be signing with another team at any point in the near future. For now, Miami’s full attention is on its upcoming Week 1 action, with kickoff for its clash against Las Vegas scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 13.