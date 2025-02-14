Dolphins Make Final Call on RB Raheem Mostert for 2025

It’s the end of a three-year era. Running back Raheem Mostert will not be back with the Miami Dolphins for the 2025 NFL season.

Mostert’s agent, Brett Kessler, broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 14. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport re-tweeted Kessler’s announcement.

“Looks like my client Raheem Mostert will be playing elsewhere next season,” Tessler wrote on X. “Very thankful for his time with the Miami Dolphins, and this gives them a chance to get younger and gives him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere.”

The #Dolphins have informed Raheem Mostert of his release, per his agent. https://t.co/0GamDHozhI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2025

Mostert followed head coach Mike McDaniel from the San Francisco 49ers to Miami in 2022. Mostert played for the Dolphins over the last three seasons.

McDaniel has been Mostert’s head coach, offensive coordinator or run game coordinator for the past eight seasons since 2017.

But that will change in 2025. The veteran running back, who will turn 33 in April, appears set to test free agency.

He rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries in 2024.

Raheem Mostert’s Tenure With Dolphins Ending

Mostert was part of the speed McDaniel added to the Dolphins offense immediately after he became head coach.

Although 30 years old at the time, Miami signed Mostert to be its featured back in 2022. During his first season with the Dolphins, Mostert averaged 4.9 yards per carry and posted a career-high 1,093 yards from scrimmage.

The veteran had an even better 2023 campaign. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the first time in his career and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns along with 21 total scores.

For his 2023 season, Mostert made his first Pro Bowl.

But this past year, De’Von Achane became the Dolphins featured back. By the end of the season, Jaylen Wright appeared to move ahead of Mostert on the depth chart as well.

Mostert rushed for 3.3 yards per carry in 2024. Other Dolphins running backs also struggled with their efficiency, but Mostert’s average was the worst of his NFL career.

Dolphins to Open Cap Space With Expected Mostert Release

The Dolphins have yet to make Mostert’s release official, but the team will presumably cut the veteran running back before the start of free agency. That will allow Mostert to search for a new team and create more cap space for the Dolphins.

Miami is going to need all the cap space it can get. According to Spotrac, the Dolphins are ranked 30th in available cap room and are one of seven teams already above the cap before the start of free agency.

That means the Dolphins must cut players just to be able to sign their incoming draft class, let alone free agents.

As of Feb. 14, the Dolphins sit about $15.9 million above the salary cap. According to Overthecap, Miami will save roughly $2.95 million in cap space by releasing Mostert (before considering the rule of 53).

The Dolphins will incur a $1 million dead cap hit by cutting Mostert.

The veteran running back signed a one-year, $4.13 million extension prior to the 2024 season. He joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2022 and then signed a two-year extension prior to 2023.

Mostert rushed for 2,181 rushing yards in 45 games with the Dolphins. He also scored 28 touchdowns.