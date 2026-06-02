Dolphins Reunion Would ‘Make Sense’ With Super Bowl Champion

The 2025 season was a disappointing one for the Miami Dolphins. Despite losing talent like Calais Campbell, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith and Raheem Mostert, Miami had postseason aspirations last season. In 2024, the team missed out on the postseason in the last week of the season, largely due to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing six games with injuries.

The hope for Dolphins fans was in 2025 that Tagovailoa would stay healthy and the team would return to their 2023 form. However, unlike previous Dolphins teams, Miami entered the season with more question marks, primarily with the team’s secondary that had lost the aforementioned Ramsey and Kendall Fuller. As a result, Miami signed veteran cornerbacks Jack Jones Jr. and Rasul Douglas to one-year deals, and despite the team underwhelming, they proved to be among Miami’s bright spots.

Jones Jr. signed with the San Francisco 49ers after free agency, while Douglas remains a free agent. With the Dolphins getting $20 million in available cap space, one analyst signaled that a reunion with the cornerback could make sense.

Potential Miami Dolphins Reunion

Dolphins On SI’s Jake Gibson broke the idea of potential reunions with former members of the team. Regarding Douglas, Gibson wrote:

“Douglas is an interesting case because talent-wise and health-wise, he was arguably Miami’s best cornerback in 2025. He and Jack Jones ended up being the top duo for the Dolphins at the position, amid the Storm Duck injuries.

Plain and simple, the Dolphins moved on from him. Miami might be looking toward Chris Johnson, Marco Wilson and JuJu Brents at the position, but Duck isn’t fully healthy right now. At a reasonable price, it could make sense to bring Douglas back in case there’s another shake-up in the secondary, but the question is how much the Dolphins would be willing to pay and whether there’ll be other offers coming Douglas’ way.”

Douglas, 31, has played for five different NFL teams and started 93 games in his career. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, and could provide some valuable veteran experience for the Dolphins secondary.

Rasul Douglas’ Thoughts on Potential Return

Additionally, Douglas has previously expressed a desire to return to the Miami Dolphins. A fan posted on X that he would love to see him back in Miami, Rasul Douglas replied, “Hopefully.”

Last season with Miami, Douglas surpassed expectations as he became one of the best players on the Dolphins’ defense despite joining the team one week before the team’s regular season opener. In 15 games played for the Dolphins, he graded as a top-20 cornerback in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. On a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, Douglas was called “the best defensive bargain in football” by Fox Sports announcer Greg Olsen.

Originally, Douglas waited to sign with the Dolphins, despite Miami showing interest in him all offseason, as the veteran cornerback hoped for more money; however, he signed with the team once there were no other offers available. The same may be true this offseason if he remains unsigned heading into training camp. Douglas showed that he could still play at a high level despite not participating in a team’s offseason program, which could make a potential reunion possible.