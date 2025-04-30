Rookie Heatwave: Which 2025 Dolphins Draft Picks Could Start Week 1?

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mission: reinforce the trenches, replenish the secondary, and find a young quarterback to mold behind Tua Tagovailoa. After a season marked by injuries and inconsistency in key areas, General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel aimed to plug critical gaps while also looking to the franchise’s future.

The result? A seven-player draft class that blends high-upside potential with plug-and-play readiness. As training camp looms, several rookies from this group are already being penciled in for significant snaps, and a few have a legitimate chance to crack the starting lineup by Week 1.

Let’s break down which of the Dolphins’ 2025 draft picks could be in the huddle when the regular season kicks off.

Day 1 & 2 Gems: Built to Start Now

Kenneth Grant (DT, Michigan) – Round 1, Pick 13

With their top pick, the Dolphins looked to rebuild a defensive line that lost some key contributors over the offseason. Enter Kenneth Grant, the 6’3″, 340-pound nose tackle out of Michigan. Grant was a wrecking ball in the Big Ten, anchoring the Wolverines’ national championship defense with his rare combination of strength, leverage, and athleticism for his size.

Grant’s ability to eat double teams and collapse the pocket fits perfectly into defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s vision for a more aggressive front. Given Miami’s lack of interior depth and the high draft capital spent on Grant, he’s the most likely rookie to start from Day 1. Look for him to provide the Dolphins with a badly needed run-stuffer and pocket-pusher.

Jonah Savaiinaea (OG, Arizona) – Round 2, Pick 37

Miami didn’t wait long to address the offensive line, trading up in Round 2 to select Jonah Savaiinaea, a 6’5″, 330-pound mauler from Arizona. One of the most polished interior linemen in the draft, Savaiinaea is known for his powerful base, quick feet, and road-grading ability in the run game.

After inconsistent play at the guard spots last year, the Dolphins are hoping Savaiinaea can step in and help stabilize the unit, especially in protecting their franchise quarterback. The Dolphins signed James Daniels as a free agent, and Liam Eichenberg returns from last year’s squad.

Savaiinaea’s experience starting multiple seasons in college and his advanced technique give him a real shot at claiming a starting role during training camp. If he proves capable in pass protection early, he could be a Week 1 starter at right guard.

Mid-Round Movers: Depth with Starting Potential

Jason Marshall Jr. (CB, Florida) – Round 5, Pick 150

In the fifth round, the Dolphins made a value pick that could pay off big dividends. Jason Marshall Jr., a former five-star recruit, fell down draft boards due to inconsistencies in coverage but has all the traits of an NFL starter—speed, length, and ball skills.

Marshall comes into a situation where Miami is searching for cornerbacks with the impending trade of Jalen Ramsey. His chances of starting on the outside are high, but Marshall could realistically compete for the nickel corner job or see action in dime packages as a worst-case scenario. With a strong training camp and preseason, he could push to be one of the first defensive backs to break the starting defensive huddle for Week 1 of the regular season.

Dante Trader (S, Maryland) – Round 5, Pick 155

Just five picks after Marshall, the Dolphins stayed on defense and grabbed Maryland safety Dante Trader. Known for his physicality and high football IQ, Trader projects as a strong safety who can contribute on special teams and sub-packages right away.

With both starting safety spots up for grabs, Trader will be in the mix alongside new acquisitions Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu, as well as returning veterans Patrick McMorris and Elijah Campbell. The vacancies come after Jevon Holland signed with the New York Giants in free agency and Jordan Poyer was not re-signed.

If Trader impresses with his range and ability to play downhill, don’t be surprised if he earns meaningful snaps early in the season—even if it’s not technically in the starting lineup. He’s a classic “first man in” type who could see his role expand week by week.

Final Verdict: Who’s Starting Week 1?

Of the seven rookies drafted, Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savaiinaea are the clear front-runners to start in Week 1. Both address glaring needs, bring high-level college production, and have the physical tools to thrive early in their NFL careers.

Jason Marshall Jr. and Dante Trader are dark horses who could see starter-level snaps depending on camp performance and how the secondary shakes out.

The Dolphins came into the 2025 draft needing impact players. If this rookie class lives up to its billing, the heat in Miami won’t just be coming from the sun, but from a wave of rookies ready to make noise from Day 1.