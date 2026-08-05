Dolphins Rookie ‘Gem’ Suffers Season-Ending Injury in Training Camp

Success for the Miami Dolphins in 2026 will likely depend on the production of the team’s young players.

After the team got older and produced mediocre results the past two seasons, the Dolphins decided to undergo a youth movement. They parted ways with most of their high-priced veterans and focused on acquiring draft capital and undrafted free agents.

While that move has meant expectations are low for the Dolphins in this upcoming season, the stage has been set for Miami to have success over the long term if they manage to bring in the right players. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they will not be able to figure that out regarding one of the team’s additions this season, as head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that a rookie will miss the entire 2026 season with an injury.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters that undrafted free agent Rene Konga will miss the 2026 season with an injury. Hafley said, “The one I’ll just get ahead of you and just be honest with you is (Rene) Konga, which I’m sure one of you guys was going to jump in and ask me anyway. He’s the one that will be long term. He’ll be out for the season. But all those other guys, I can look you in the eye and tell you it’s day to day. But Konga will be done for the year, and that’s unfortunate because he’s a young guy who was working really hard and he’ll have to view this as a redshirt year.”

Regarding Konga, DolphinsTalk’s Julian Dieni wrote after his signing, “Rene Konga was scooped up by Miami right after the draft. The former Rutgers and Louisville defensive tackle notched a top 30 visit with the team prior to the draft and garnered serious interest from multiple teams after going undrafted. He is a heavy-set nose guard with 6 career sacks. He lacks polish but holds a good anchor and a solid swim move. Miami has a young defensive corps, and Konga has a decent shot at making the 53-man roster, or at worst, a priority player on the practice squad, and I am sure Dolphins’ defensive line coach Austin Clark will get the most out of this young man.”

Rene Konga Player Profile

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, it does not appear that Konga was a prototypical undrafted free agent who was expected to miss out on the 53-man roster. Evidenced by the fact he notched a top 30 visit, Miami was clearly intrigued by the player’s skillset. In fact, Konga was Miami’s undrafted free agent with the most guaranteed money this offseason.

Prior to his injury, Konga appeared to have a legitimate shot of making Miami’s regular season roster. FanSided’s Dante Walker described him as a “UDFA gem.” Walker wrote of Konga: “Despite considerable NFL interest, Konga was a combine snub even though his final season was his best one yet. He stayed healthy and totaled 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and six pass deflections. For fans who remember Emmanuel Ogbah and his penchant for batting down low passes, it appears Konga shares a similar knack. Some Miami fans who root for the Hurricanes as well might remember the name, as Konga was a prominent force in the massive upset Louisville pulled off at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025.

Athletically speaking, Konga is in rare air. His 9.78 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranks 51st out of 2,279 defensive tackles since 1987. Konga put up elite speed and explosion scores and impressed with his agility as well.”