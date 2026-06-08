Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Bad News Amid Injury Recovery

After four seasons, the Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill prior to the free agency period. Hill was set to carry a $51 million cap hit in the 2026 season, and after suffering a dislocated knee injury during Week 4 on Monday Night Football, the most logical move was for the Dolphins to part ways with their All-Pro wide receiver.

Unfortunately, Hill’s injury did not only impact his status with the Dolphins, but his interest around the league. Prior to his injury, Hill was among the most dangerous playmakers in the NFL. However, his immediate NFL future remains unclear as the wide receiver has not signed with another team since his release.

Tyreek Hill’s Recovery

Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with Josh Moser and gave an update on Hill’s status. Rosenhaus said, “Right now, he’s still in the midst of a rigorous recovery and rehab. There really isn’t a set timetable on when he’s going to be ready to go. And, when that takes place is less important than the fact that he does come all the way back.”

This is likely bad news for Hill as his medical status is the biggest reason he remains unsigned. Additionally, Rosenhaus did not state that he would be ready for the season and offered no timeline. Previously, after the injury, Rosenhaus stated that Hill would be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season, but that currently appears to be unrealistic. Rosenhaus had also said that Hill would require no additional surgeries following Hill’s immediate surgery after the injury; however, Hill himself previously said that he would require a second surgery.

Fortunately for Hill, he appears to remain positive as Rosenhaus added, “Tyreek is working incredibly hard. All of my conversations with him have been extremely positive. He’s a man on a mission. We talk about things like being the Comeback Player of the Year.”

Possible Miami Dolphins Reunion

With Miami lacking playmakers at the wide receiver position, Hill could be a guy the Dolphins target. While Hill would likely prefer to join a team with championship aspirations, like the Kansas City Chiefs, a reunion with the Dolphins would present him the opportunity to solidify himself as the No. 1 wide receiver on a team. Additionally, he would not have to learn a new scheme as the Dolphins promoted last year’s senior pass game coordinator to offensive coordinator.

While Miami could use a player of Hill’s caliber, his age would likely be a factor in Miami opting against signing him as the team has undergone a youth movement this offseason. Regarding Miami’s decision to move on from Hill and prioritize young players, head coach Jeff Hafley said, “We had to make some really hard decisions with some really good players, who I have a ton of respect for, and they are still going to have a lot of success in this league. We just weren’t in the situation where we were able to keep them as we build this thing going forward. Hard decisions are made, really good players had to leave the team, and now we find ourselves in a position where we just drafted 13 players… We’re going to be young.”