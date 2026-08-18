Dolphins Projected to Part Ways With Former First-Round Pick After Preseason

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced some exciting news as they activated rookie wide receiver Chris Bell off the non-football injury list.

The team posted on X: “Roster Move | We have activated wide receiver Chris Bell off the non-football injury list.”

Bell, who Miami selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, was viewed as a potential first- or second-round pick, but slid in the draft due to his late-season ACL tear in 2025. While his return to the field is definitely a positive development for the team, it also means that the team’s other wide receivers will have one less roster spot available for them.

As a result, one former first-round pick is projected to miss out on being on the team’s 53-man roster.

Former First-Round Pick Projected to Be Cut by Dolphins

A to Z Sports’ Kyle Crabbs released his 53-man roster projection for the Miami Dolphins, and even though his projection occurred prior to Chris Bell’s return, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor was excluded from Miami’s final roster.

Crabbs projected the Dolphins to keep Caleb Douglas, Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Tutu Atwell. At the time of his writing, Crabbs did not anticipate Bell being off the non-football injured list.

Regarding the room, Crabbs wrote: “No one on a veteran contract should feel comfortable here. Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. are all rookies. They’re safe…although Bell’s readiness for the start of the regular season is in question. Malik Washington is in the third-year of his rookie contract and he looks improved going into this season, as well.

Jalen Tolbert? Tutu Atwell? Terrace Marshall Jr.? Jalen Reagor? Your guess is as good as mine, gang. I’m not sure any of these guys have seized the moment.”

Jalen Reagor was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he has failed to live up to his draft status, Reagor has totaled 86 receptions for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns during his career. While he showed flashes during his career, Reagor is most often remembered for being selected ahead of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Reagor was targeted once, but did not record a catch during Miami’s preseason opener.

Dolphins Wide Receiver Room

While Reagor is among several veterans to perhaps disappoint during Miami Dolphins training camp, rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas has been a notable standout. Regarding Douglas’ early camp performance, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote: “Douglas, who is 6-foot-4, 205 pounds and runs a legit sub-4.4 40 time, has a knack for creating separation from defensive backs, gliding into open zones to make receptions. He has done that on a daily basis with Willis, a first-year starter who is desperately trying to find a go-to weapon on his new team. At the moment, it seems like Douglas is the leading candidate.”

Pairing Douglas with a player of Bell’s potential can go a long way toward making the weapons around Willis serviceable at the very least.

Bell was ranked by The Ringer’s Todd McShay as the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class. McShay compared the Dolphins receiver to Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown, as he wrote: “At his best, Bell looks the part: He’s got a strong build, big hands, impressive body control, and real run-after-the-catch explosiveness with a noticeable second gear. He catches cleanly and transitions smoothly upfield, showing strength through contact and the ability to create chunk plays… Bell is a top-40 talent physically, with some legit shades of A.J. Brown.”