Former Miami Dolphins Second-Round Pick Announces Retirement

At times over the past decade for the Miami Dolphins, it has seemed as though the team is cursed.

Whenever the Dolphins appear to be heading in the right direction and on the verge of breaking their trend of failing to win a playoff game, something typically gets in the way. Whether it’s injuries completely dismantling the 2023 team or Tua Tagovailoa suffering a third concussion before the 2022 playoffs, these things seemingly have a way of impacting the Dolphins.

And it has not only been these past few seasons. Going back to the 2010s, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ACL sprain that caused him to miss the 2016 playoffs and then would re-aggravate the injury prior to the 2017 season.

Now, one former Miami Dolphins second-round pick, who was called a “doomed pick” by a Dolphins analyst, has recently announced his retirement.

Former Miami Dolphins Linebacker Announces Retirement

Former Miami Dolphins second-round pick Raekwon McMillan announced his retirement via Instagram, as he posted images of his career with the caption, “Always for the name on the back of my jersey! 8 years flew by but this next chapter is going to be my best chapter. I hope I made y’all proud! #retirement.”

The Miami Dolphins official account replied with, “Congratulations! 🐬.” Past Dolphins players like Jerome Baker and Xavien Howard also replied to McMillan’s post. Baker replied, “You lead the way in everything you do! Congrats on retirement brother! Keep setting the standard! 💯.” Meanwhile, Howard commented, “Congrats Brudda love 🤍”

McMillan announced his retirement after not playing in the 2025 NFL season. In his career, McMillan appeared in 72 games, registering 285 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one sack and four passes defended.

McMillan’s Tenure With the Dolphins

While McMillan did start 28 games for the Dolphins, his tenure with the team is most likely remembered for how it began.

After a successful career at Ohio State, which included a national championship, the Dolphins selected him with the 54th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. McMillan quickly impressed Miami’s coaching staff, and he was expected to serve as Miami’s starting middle linebacker during his rookie season. Unfortunately, bad luck stepped in, as he suffered a torn ACL during his first preseason game while playing special teams.

Regarding his tenure with the team, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “Raekwon McMillan will go down as one of those regrettable draft picks that didn’t pan out for the Miami Dolphins, but who knows what kind of NFL career he might have had if not for a series of injuries that began right from the start.”

Regarding his career, Poupart added: “He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 in exchange for running back/wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. in a deal that also involved a swap of draft picks.

McMillan did start 28 games in his two seasons with Miami, including all 16 in 2018 when he finished with 105 tackles, but never made much of an impact.

His bad luck followed him in his later stops with the Raiders and the New England Patriots, as he missed the entire 2021 season with another torn ACL and the 2023 season with a torn Achilles.

McMillan ended the 2024 season on the Tennessee Titans practice squad after earlier being released by the Patriots and never signed with a team last year after being an unrestricted free agent.”