Dolphins Sign 4th Year, 22-Tackle Ex-Bengals Linebacker

The Miami Dolphins may be 0-3, but that does not mean Jeff Hafley’s side have totally given up on what was always expected to be a rebuilding season in 2026.

Indeed, the Dolphins have made a move on Tuesday. The team signed fourth year linebacker Shaka Heyward off the Cincinnati Bengals‘ practice squad and also added James Ester to the their own practice squad.

Dolphins Sign Shaka Heyward off the Bengals’ Practice Squad

“Roster Moves | We have signed inside linebacker Shaka Heyward off Cincinnati’s practice squad and signed guard James Ester to the practice squad.” The Dolphins’ official X account posted after the moves.

Shaka Heyward first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023 as a product from Duke. After spending the bulk of his first two seasons on the practice squad in Cincinnati, Heyward – the cousin of Pittsburgh Steelers duo Cameron and Connor Heyward – made the 53-man roster in 2025 and played in 12 games, missing five due to a fractured fibula.

Heyward failed to make the Bengals’ final roster and has been on the practice squad since the beginning of September up until signing with the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Dolphins’ Inside Linebacking Corps Lacking Depth

The 26-year old is currently listed as one of the two backup linebackers behind starters, All-Pro Jordyn Brooks and second round rookie Jacob Rodriguez, alongside Jackson Woodard.

Since cutting Tyrel Dodson on Aug. 30 and losing veteran Ronnie Harrison Jr. and rookie duo Trey Moore and Kyle Louis; who can both also play edge rusher and safety respectively; to injury, the once seen as both strong and deep Miami linebacking corps now looks painfully thin.

Heyward does not add much starting pedigree but he does at least have some professional experience on defense, having logged 36 snaps on that side of the ball in 2025 and 12 back in 2024.