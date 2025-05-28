Multiple Sources Predict This Young Dolphin Is On The Brink Of Super Stardom

The Miami Dolphins pass rush is poised for a production explosion in 2025. They were 27th in the league last season, totaling only 35 sacks through 17 games. The defensive line will be almost entirely retooled, with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips getting healthy and the acquisition of Kenneth Grant through the draft. But it is second year edge rusher Chop Robinson that sources predict is on the verge of a break out year.

“Robinson had by far the best performance of Miami’s rookies last season, which isn’t too shocking considering he was the team’s first-round selection,” SI’s Dante Collinelli wrote. “Robinson had just 11 quarterback pressures during the first eight weeks last season, but he turned the corner in the season’s second half. From Week 9 on, Robinson posted 45 quarterback pressures, including 10 in the Dolphins’ Week 12 win against the New England Patriots.”

These 56 pressures manifested itself in in six sacks his rookie season, but Collinelli points to the stars returning from injury as the reason why Robinson is going to come out the gate firing.

“This year, Robinson will be expected to play well right from the start,” the writer concluded. “Robinson will have to anchor the unit’s pass rush and can’t afford to get off to a slow start again. Assuming he takes a tangible step forward and builds on how he ended the season, he has all the natural traits to be one of the NFL’s most explosive pure pass rushers.”

Writer Predicts A Double Digit Performance

SI’s Conor Orr posted a lengthy article featuring 100 bold predictions for the 2025 season. The article touched on all things from international games to a push for more punters in the Hall of Fame. But in a brief moment of soberness, the jesting author provided a prediction on the 2024 first rounder, predicting ‘Chop Robinson will have a double-digit sack season’.

“The 2024 first-round pick finished with six sacks a year ago but flashed some incredible playmaking ability for the Dolphins,” Orr wrote. “With the addition of space eater Kenneth Grant on the defensive line and the return of Bradley Chubb, Robinson will get to rush the quarterback more frequently without a premier blocker in his path.”

Though even this wasn’t enough to push Miami past this season’s expectations, as another one of Orr’s bold predictions was that the team would fall below its predicted win total of 8.5.

McDaniel On Chop

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel sung Chop Robinson’s praises during the last month of the 2024 season. As quoted by reporter Marcel Loui-Jacques of ESPN, McDaniel was impressed with the palpable strides Robinson made over the course of the year.

“You don’t know what the first year is going to look like. We just felt very confident that he was going to be the type of player that could be an impact player,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Robinson in December. “So what’s been memorable about his year is that you talk about the ‘anti-rookie wall,’ he really started impacting the game the more and more he learned.”