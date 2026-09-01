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Tua Tagovailoa Sends Out Viral 3-Word Post After Miami Dolphins Game

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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins leaves the field after a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers following the game at Hard Rock Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins faced off in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

While the game did not count, it was noteworthy to see Tua Tagovailoa make his return to Miami.

He had spent the first six years of his career with the franchise.

The Falcons won 17-12.

NFL Star Tua Tagovailoa Sends Out Viral Post

GettyTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After the game, Tagovailoa sent out a post to Instagram (on Tuesday) that had over 18,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: “For the A 🫡”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Jaylen Waddle: “The biggest uce !!!! 🔥🔥”

Haha Clinton-Dix: “❤️❤️”

Annah Tagovailoa: “We are so proud of you! You got this!! ❤️”

@riley.gowen: “Thanks for EVERYTHING in Miami bro, best of luck and health in ATL!”

GettyTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons passes ahead of Jackson Woodard #42 of the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

@hannahedabney: “Idk what you’ve been doin but it’s time to lock in shawty”

@cookingupcounsel: “Na you drop the ball too much bud”

@d.14k_: “miss u in the 305 goat”

GettyTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts to a play during overtime of a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

@catmartinez0609: “We miss you. Some of us still believe in you. Stay strong and healthy and shine. I’ll be watching you from Miami”

@j_train305: “Sending you big waves 🌊 of support Tua! Yours truly from the 305!”

GettyTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons rolls out to pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@rpm1120: “I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again. They cannot make me ever hate you, Tua. Not after that amazing 2023 season. All the best for you and your family!”

@dhoch15: “Going to need you to be slinging it to Drake London like he was Tyreek Hill. Thanks boss”

Looking At Tua

Tagovailoa was the 5th pick (out of Alabama) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 when the Dolphins went 11-6.

The 28-year-old signed a deal with the Falcons over the offseason (after getting released by Miami).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Tua Tagovailoa Sends Out Viral 3-Word Post After Miami Dolphins Game

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