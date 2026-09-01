Tua Tagovailoa Sends Out Viral 3-Word Post After Miami Dolphins Game

On Saturday, the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins faced off in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

While the game did not count, it was noteworthy to see Tua Tagovailoa make his return to Miami.

He had spent the first six years of his career with the franchise.

The Falcons won 17-12.

NFL Star Tua Tagovailoa Sends Out Viral Post

After the game, Tagovailoa sent out a post to Instagram (on Tuesday) that had over 18,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: “For the A 🫡”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Jaylen Waddle: “The biggest uce !!!! 🔥🔥”

Haha Clinton-Dix: “❤️❤️”

Annah Tagovailoa: “We are so proud of you! You got this!! ❤️”

@riley.gowen: “Thanks for EVERYTHING in Miami bro, best of luck and health in ATL!”

@hannahedabney: “Idk what you’ve been doin but it’s time to lock in shawty”

@cookingupcounsel: “Na you drop the ball too much bud”

@d.14k_: “miss u in the 305 goat”

@catmartinez0609: “We miss you. Some of us still believe in you. Stay strong and healthy and shine. I’ll be watching you from Miami”

@j_train305: “Sending you big waves 🌊 of support Tua! Yours truly from the 305!”

@rpm1120: “I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again. They cannot make me ever hate you, Tua. Not after that amazing 2023 season. All the best for you and your family!”

@dhoch15: “Going to need you to be slinging it to Drake London like he was Tyreek Hill. Thanks boss”

Looking At Tua

Tagovailoa was the 5th pick (out of Alabama) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 when the Dolphins went 11-6.

The 28-year-old signed a deal with the Falcons over the offseason (after getting released by Miami).