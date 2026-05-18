Dolphins Predicted to Sign Former Lions Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman in Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the more active teams across the NFL this offseason. The team has kicked off a full-scale rebuild by tearing down its roster and revamping it with a handful of young players. As a result, the 2026 campaign could be quite ugly, but the Dolphins clearly have a long-term vision that they are hoping will eventually result in this team becoming a consistent championship contender.

Even after adding 13 players in the 2026 NFL Draft, Miami still has a handful of holes that could be addressed. One spot where the team could use some help is along their offensive line, particularly at the tackle positions. With that in mind, the team was recently predicted to sign former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Decker in free agency.

Dolphins Predicted to Sign Taylor Decker in Free Agency

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Miami hasn’t exactly stood pat when it comes to addressing its offensive line as a whole this offseason, as it selected Kadyn Proctor with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. While Proctor played at left tackle during his time in college with the Alabama Crimson Tide, he’s going to kick inside to left guard to start his career, meaning the Dolphins could still use some extra help at the tackle spot.

As of right now, Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson are penciled in as the team’s two starters at the tackle positions. Paul generally held up well after starting all 17 games at left tackle in 2025, but Jackson appeared in just six games, meaning he has now played in just 14 total games over the past two years. Decker can play at either left or right tackle, which immediately makes him a player the front office will be interested in.

While Decker was a Pro Bowler in 2024, he showed signs of regression last year that led the Lions to move on from him. However, he could be a valuable addition for Miami, especially with Jackson being a bit of a question mark. Simply put, the team needs more depth at the tackle spots, which is why Matt Bowen of ESPN thinks the front office should bring Decker to town.

“Decker had an 89.3% pass block win rate in 2025 with Detroit, the second-lowest rate of his 10-year career,” Bowen wrote. “If he can prove to be healthy, however, he has the toughness and intangibles to win a starting role with most NFL teams. In Miami, Decker would compete for the left tackle spot with third-year pro Patrick Paul. The Dolphins drafted former Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor last month, but he is expected to slot in at left guard in 2026.”

Should the Dolphins Sign Taylor Decker?

Decker wasn’t at his best last season, and as he prepares to enter his age-33 season, it’s fair to wonder if his best days are behind him. Still, at the very least, he’s a guy who can come in and compete for starting snaps on offense, whether it be at the left or right tackle spots. There are surely worse options to have waiting in the wings than Decker, even as he approaches the end of his career.

Miami’s interest in Decker will likely come down to how expensive he is. While the Dolphins obviously want to put together the best possible roster, their main goal involves finding a way to get out of the salary cap hell they currently find themselves in after they were forced to absorb a $99.2 million dead cap hit when they released Tua Tagovailoa earlier this offseason. Decker would be a sensible addition, but only if the price is right.