Three New Teams Named In Trade Talks For Dolphins’ $72 Million Corner

The Miami Dolphins have had an offseason that has left more questions than answers for their fanbase. The team wasted no time getting to the controversy when Tyreek Hill made headlines in Week 18 with a cryptic tweet. Then their All-Pro left tackle, Terron Armstead, retired weeks after their All-Pro defensive tackle joined the Arizona Cardinals. Through it all one giant question mark remained looming over the team’s most regrettable contract: how can they offload Jalen Ramsey?

Speculation turned to inevitability when the team’s general manager Chris Grier announced that the parties would be going their separate ways. The announcement came two weeks prior to the draft, yet a month later little to no process has been made. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler now reports that three teams have emerged as leaders in the trade talks.

“ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Dolphins are engaged with multiple teams on a Jalen Ramsey trade with nothing imminent,” read a post from David Furones on X. “Fowler named the L.A. Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders as potential suitors.”

One Trade Proposal Pitched

Since the trade is holding up the progress of the proud franchise, everyone is playing general manager trying to get this deal done. The latest pitch from Clutch Points RB Hayek sends the cornerback to Los Angeles in exchange for former fourth round pick Cobie Durant, as well as the Rams third and fourth round picks next year.

“This deal would benefit the Dolphins by giving them a younger player with similar potential,” Hayek writes. “Additionally, if they can offset the contract to Los Angeles, it would give them more options for the future.”

The Case For Each Team

The Los Angeles Rams have been the front runner’s in the trade talks since they began last month. This trade would see Ramsey heading back to the team and coach he won a Super Bowl for in 2022. The Rams have the youth in the building to make acquiring a veteran a fairly risk free move, but its the draft capital that sells the destination.

“For assets to send back, the Rams own two first-round picks, their own second, third and fifth-round picks, and multiple picks in the sixth & seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft,” Kyle Crabbs of A to Z Sports writes. “The Rams also have a couple of expiring contracts at cornerback that could help Miami’s outlook at the position after moving Ramsey.”

The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, do not have the draft capital but rather a years worth of positional trauma that makes the move a winner. Last season the Boys lost both of their corners to season ending injuries, which was part of the reason why the team missed the playoffs for the first time since the turn of the decade.

Lastly, the Washington Commanders, a team that underwent a complete top to bottom organizational rebuild a year ago and saw an NFC Championship berth because of it. They attempted to get their Jalen Ramsey last season in a trade for Marshon Lattimore, but the production never materialized. Though they don’t have the picks, Crabbs says they have the money.

“Washington appears to be all-in with star quarterback Jayden Daniels entering into the meat of his cost-friendly rookie contract,” Crabbs writes. “There’s no greater source of empowerment for NFL franchises than good quarterback play on rookie contracts, which Washington serves as the latest embodiment of now.”