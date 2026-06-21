Dolphins Former Undrafted WR Called 2026 Breakout Candidate

The Miami Dolphins lost a pair of star wide receivers this offseason in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That leaves a massive hole on the Dolphins offense, but on the other hand, it’s also a terrific opportunity for the young wideouts on the team’s roster, including former undrafted receiver Theo Wease Jr.

As a rookie, Wease appeared in just three games, receiving 10 targets. He caught six of those passes, though, for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Fansided’s Phin Phanatic’s Brian Miller sounds intrigued by what Wease could bring over the course of a full season this fall. On Saturday, Miller named Wease to his list of Dolphins breakout candidates.

“Wease and Quinn Ewers shone throughout training camp before last season. Ewers’ connection with Wease helped the first-year WR make the practice squad. When Ewers took over the starting job, Wease got opportunities in games. He looked good,” wrote Miller.

“This year, he is making a strong case for the final 53, and if he makes it, he may push for playing time. Wease is well-rounded and capable of excelling in the NFL. He may prove that this season.”

During his college career, Wease played at Oklahoma and Missouri. He first spent four seasons with the Sooners and then two campaigns with the Tigers.

In 63 career college games, Wease had 173 catches, 2,610 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged 15.1 yards per reception.