Dolphins’ Trade Proposal Moves Disgruntled All-Pro to AFC North

It comes as no surprise that the Miami Dolphins are looking for a trade partner for disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

So far, the Dolphins have not received any offer they deem reasonable to part with the former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

They looked to move him during last month’s NFL Draft, but it did not occur. Miami was looking to acquire more draft picks.

Ramsey is still playing at a Pro Bowl level as he turns 31 in October. He would be a tremendous upgrade for the Cincinnati Bengals.

A Potential New Home for Jalen Ramsey

Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News believes the Bengals would be a perfect fit for Ramsey, and they have the assets to acquire him.

“The Dolphins have made it public that they plan on trading Ramsey, but the hold up is likely due to his $72 million contract, which runs through 2028, when Ramsey will be 34, and has $24 million guaranteed left on it,” Moraitis said. “However, with Super Bowl aspirations, that should not stop the Bengals from taking his deal on.”

Moraitis was reacting to a report from Bleacher Report, which suggested the move in the first place. Bleacher Report listed Ramsey as the No. 1 trade candidate on their post-draft free agent board.

“The Bengals should also kick the tires on a Ramsey deal,” writer Kristopher Knox said. “Cincinnati is looking to get back in the playoff mix with an improved defense but has done virtually nothing to improve its cornerback room.”

Moraitis agreed and took it one step further. Bengals owner Mike Brown is not looking to just make the playoffs, he wants to win a Super Bowl.

“Ramsey would offer a much-needed veteran presence in the cornerbacks room and someone who has Super Bowl experience, two qualities that will be invaluable for Cincy, a team looking to compete for big things in 2025,” Moraitis said.

The deal could happen with the Dolphins remaining responsible for part of Ramsey’s extension they awarded him last summer. However, it would come with ramifications according to Moraitis.

“The Bengals could look to have the Dolphins pick up some of Ramsey’s money, but that would also necessitate giving up a higher draft pick,” Moraitis said. “Either way, nothing should stop Cincinnati from acquiring Ramsey.”

Bengals Biggest Need

The defense is something the Bengals looked to upgrade this offseason and made some gains in the NFL Draft. However, the defense is what killed them last season, according to Moraitis. The high-octane offense remains intact with quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase and tight end Mike Gesicki.

“Entering the 2025 offseason, the point of emphasis for the Cincinnati Bengals was adding more help on defense, which was the biggest culprit in the team’s failure to make the playoffs in 2024,” Moraitis said. “One position that badly needs help is cornerback, where the team has Dax Hill and DJ Turner coming off significant injuries, and Cam Taylor-Britt coming off a bad season.”

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald cited Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier’s comments following the draft, after Ramsey still remained in Miami.

“Whenever it happens, we will make the deal at the appropriate time,” general manager Chris Grier said of a Ramsey trade after the draft.