Dolphins Linebacker Addresses Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors

The Miami Dolphins have been busy this offseason, and they could have more moves coming before the 2025 campaign gets underway. That’s because the team recently revealed that they’d be exploring a trade for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which caught folks off guard. One person who certainly seemed surprised by the development was Ramsey’s teammate Zach Sieler, as he recently weighed in on the situation.

Back in 2023, the Dolphins picked up Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long. Ramsey turned in another Pro Bowl campaign, and he ended up earning a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension in September 2024 that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Less than a year later, though, Miami is looking to move on from their former All-Pro stud.

Zach Sieler Speaks on Jalen Ramsey Trade Situation

Miami’s decision to sign Ramsey to a long-term extension, only to turn around and look to trade him less than a year later is a bit of a head scratcher. The Dolphins don’t exactly have a ton of depth at cornerback, as Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner are both unproven youngsters, while Artie Burns is a veteran who is typically used in the slot. Without Ramsey, the cornerback position becomes a real weakness for Miami.

That would put more of a strain on the rest of the Dolphins defense, as it would force guys like Sieler to be more productive. Sieler is fresh off the most productive season of his career in 2024, as he racked up 10 sacks for the second straight year while also picking up 55 tackles, 13 of which went for a loss, two passes batted, and a forced fumble. Simply put, Sieler was a menace on the defensive line for Miami.

Sieler is quite important to the Dolphins defense, but he knows how important Ramsey is too. That led to an interesting reaction from the veteran pass rusher, as he admitted that he didn’t know what happened between the two sides. However, he’s hoping that they both manage to find a resolution to the situation that will make everyone happy.

“Jalen Ramsey is a great player,” Sieler said. “I mean, obviously everyone knows that. What he’s done on the field these last years has been is nothing but amazing. But that’s not my decision. That’s not my realm. I don’t know what happened there.”

“I know that I look forward to the best for both parties. I mean, the Dolphins and Jalen. I hope that he comes up where he is going to be able to best serve his abilities, and the Dolphins are able to do what we are able to do at the best of our abilities.”

Dolphins Hoping to Find Resolution with Jalen Ramsey Situation

While Ramsey’s contract is undoubtedly quite expensive, he’s still one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, which should allow for him to find a new home. The Dolphins may not be able to trade him, though, as they would likely have to eat a significant amount of money on his deal. The alternative is to simply release him, which could be in the cards if a trade doesn’t materialize.

Regardless of what ends up happening, moving on from Ramsey would be a big decision for the Dolphins, and while he may not understand it, Sieler supports what the team is doing. While the NFL is in a bit of a dead period, Ramsey’s trade status is a situation that bears watching.