Key Dolphins Exec Troy Aikman Seemingly Confirms Ongoing Joe Buck Feud

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the worst teams in the NFL through five games, which isn’t a major surprise when considering how much turnover this group underwent over the offseason. There have been signs of life from the Dolphins, but this appears to simply be par for the course in what could be a long-term rebuild for this team.

Part of Miami’s offseason work saw it bring Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman in to work as a consultant and analyst in their front office. In addition to his work with the Dolphins, Aikman has continued working as a broadcaster alongside his longtime partner, Joe Buck. However, rumors of tension between the two have recently emerged, with Aikman seemingly confirming the feud between him and Buck on Thursday morning.

Troy Aikman Addresses Joe Buck Rumors

Aikman turned in a standout 12-year playing career, all of which was spent with the Dallas Cowboys, that saw him lead the team to three Super Bowl championships. However, he might be just as well known for his work as a broadcaster as he is for his playing career, and he’s become one of the most recognizable commentary voices across the league.

For pretty much the entirety of his broadcasting career, Aikman has worked alongside Buck, as this duo has been together for 25 seasons now. Their partnership saw them stick together after their jump from Fox Sports to ESPN, where they were tasked with being the new Monday Night Football broadcasting crew ahead of the 2023 campaign.

As of late, though, there’s been some tension between these two, thanks in large part to the fact that Buck had his contract with ESPN extended recently, while Aikman has not. That may be due in part to his work with the Dolphins, and when discussing the situation recently, Aikman seemed to confirm that there is beef between him and Buck, and that this would be his final year working with him for ESPN.

“I think there’s probably a time and a place for all that to be discussed. I don’t know if now’s the time,” Aikman said on “The Musers.” “I don’t know that it’s hard to figure out what’s happened. But I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and see what happens. But I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this year does hold, with the Super Bowl and all that, and where my next landing spot might be.”

Troy Aikman Remains Committed to Dolphins Amid Broadcasting Drama

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: ESPN commentator Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Aikman was initially brought to Miami to help aid the team with its search for a new general manager and head coach, but he has remained around the team in an advisory capacity. That has created some issues with him when it comes to his broadcasting gig, as there are certain restrictions imposed upon him in an effort to prevent him from getting any sort of competitive edge for the Dolphins.

There may be other reasons why ESPN doesn’t seem too interested in retaining Aikman, but for now, the sports media powerhouse is going to have to find a way to keep both of these guys happy so that they can make it through the rest of the season together. As for Miami, it is currently enjoying its bye week, but it won’t be long until it begins preparing for its next contest, which will see it square off against the New York Jets.