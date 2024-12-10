$212 Million Dolphins QB Gets Jaw-Dropping Praise From Top Teammate

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Buffalo Bills in snow

Afar closer-than-it-should-have-been win for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday kept them mathematically alive in the hunt for the #7 seed in the playoffs.

After starting the season 2-6, the Dolphins feared that the whole of 2024 may have already slipped through their fingers, especially with concerns surrounding the recovery of Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered his 3rd major concussion in 2 years against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Tua has very much been the arbiter of success of this Miami team; going 5-4 in starts, vs. 1-3 when absent.

And despite having some well-known misgivings; a difficulty playing in the cold – going 0-8 when the temperature is 45 degrees or lower outside; Tagovailoa remains very highly regarded within his team.

So much so, in fact, that tight end, Jonnu Smith, who is having a career year, had some rather outlandish praise for the former Alabama standout.

🎥 Jonnu Smith on offense’s recent success: “We got the best QB in the world. It makes things a lot easier for everybody else… [Tua] is who he is for a reason.” (@MiamiDolphins) #GoFins pic.twitter.com/6mCSjQGMND — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) November 17, 2024

Jonnu Smith Believes Tua Tagovailoa Is The “Best QB In The World”

Talking to the media after the overtime 32-26 win over the New York Jets, the former 3rd round pick had this to say about Tagovailoa.

“We got the best QB in the world man, it makes things a lot easier for everybody else. Those guys who came in during that time when he was down, they did a great job, helped us as much as they could, and showed a lot of grit and selflessness; we are happy to have those guys. But 1 [Tua] is who he is for a reason, so we just excited to have him back, and excited to get back to where we need to be.

Jonnu Smith was full on his gashing towards the quarterback who has helped him have what is easily the best season of his already impressive career.

But regardless, he is certainly correct: Tua is who he is for a reason, and was paid as such this offseason when he collected a 4 year, $212 million deal ($51 million APY), with a whopping $167 million in guarantees through 2028.

Dolphins Offense Continuing To Make Positive Strides

Although one can debate Tagovailoa’s asserted position as the best quarterback in the world, there is no doubt that the Dolphins’ offense has continued to shine since Tua’s return to the team.

Miami has put up 27 or more points in 5 of the 7 games since their franchise QB’s came off IR, whilst the past few weeks has seen star receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle go back to their normal, ultra-dangerous selves that was missing for large spells of this season.

And whilst he did not catch a pass until overtime on Sunday, Smith is turning into one of the south Florida side’s most dangerous weapons, as head coach and offensive guru, Mike McDaniel, looks to scheme up open players underneath to counteract the skyrocketing rates of 2 deep shell coverage to keep out the likes of Hill and co.