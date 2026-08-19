Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Blunt Take After Preseason Game

After six seasons, the Miami Dolphins decided to move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whom the team drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite the quarterback leading the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Miami released Tagovailoa only two years after he led the NFL in passing yards.

His release occurred after Tagovailoa struggled during the 2025 season, which led to former head coach Mike McDaniel opting to start seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers for the final three games of the season. And while some Dolphins fans may want nothing to do with their former quarterback, his impact on the 2026 Dolphins is still felt as he’s got the highest cap total for Miami this year even though he’s no longer on the team.

Now, Tagovailoa is a member of the Atlanta Falcons at a fraction of the price the Dolphins are paying the quarterback. However, for those who still believe that the former fifth overall pick will turn his career around, one Dolphins analyst had a blunt take after his first preseason game.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Gets Blunt Take

While appearing on The Dolphins Collective, the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly discussed Tagovailoa’s performance during the Atlanta Falcons preseason opener. Kelly said, “I looked at every snap he took in the Atlanta game, his arm’s done.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart added, “He’s basically the same quarterback the Dolphins had the past two years. If he gets protection and guys get open, he’ll get them the ball, won’t be very far down the field, but he’ll get them the ball. But when things go awry, they’re going to have problems.”

In a couple of series with Atlanta’s starting unit, Tagovailoa went 3-for-5 with 22 passing yards. The former Dolphins quarterback also fumbled a snap that resulted in a negative play as he was sacked. Both of Tagovailoa’s drives resulted in punts for the Falcons.

Tagovailoa also struggled during the 2025 season with the Dolphins. In 14 starts last season with Miami, Tagovailoa had a 37.5 QBR, which was the third-worst in the NFL. He also threw 15 interceptions, which was the second-most in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

Even though Tagovailoa struggled in Miami, he was still able to secure a chance for a starting job as he signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons after his release from the Dolphins.

Despite his 2025 and preseason struggles, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said that Tagovailoa was still expected to win the starting job over Michael Penix Jr., who is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered late in the 2025 season.

Regarding Tagovailoa, Breer wrote: “It’s getting close to the point where the Falcons may have to start the season with Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback. The seventh-year pro wasn’t great on Friday night. That much was obvious…

On the other hand, Michael Penix Jr., working his way back from a torn ACL, has flashed his ability to rip the ball, but is still limited to 7-on-7 work, and we’re now less than four weeks from the opener. So even if he’s cleared this week, there’s going to be an acclimation period, and the train is rolling fast now toward Week 1.”

Breer added, “They know what they’ve got in Tagovailoa, who has shown he can be the accurate, efficient quarterback that he was at his best in Miami under Mike McDaniel. In the short term, the idea of just building for that isn’t a bad one.”