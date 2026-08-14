Ex-Dolphins Star Tua Tagovailoa Gets Clear Falcons QB Outlook

Former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is looking for a fresh start with the Atlanta Falcons to prove that he can still be a starter in the NFL. Moreover, Tagovailoa is in the driver’s seat to run away with the Falcons’ starting job.

Michael Penix Jr. is still working his way back from the left knee ACL tear he suffered in November 2025. He has only taken part in 7-on-7 drills during training camp and has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 work, which kept him out of the preseason opener.

As a result, Tagovailoa can separate himself from Penix with a good showing in the Falcons’ first preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 14. Furthermore, Ben DiNucci of CBS Sports sees the ex-Dolphins star controlling his destiny to be the Week 1 starter for Atlanta.

“This one, to me, feels like this is Tua’s job to lose,” DiNucci said in an Aug. 14 video from CBS Sports. “Michael Penix Jr. has not been cleared yet to do team drills, to do full 11-on-11 activity. So for Tua, this is a chance for you in preseason Week 1. It’s going to feel the same as the regular season.

“You’re going to lead the team out of the huddle, you’re going to break the huddle with the first-team offense, you’re going to get to feel all the game-day jitters that you felt the last couple years, except you’re doing it in preseason fashion. So for Tua, go out, put a good product on the field tonight, take as many completions as you possibly can and limit turnovers.”

Dolphins Stint Could Help Tua Tagovailoa in Atlanta

Last season, Tagovailoa had 440 dropbacks, leading to a 62.1 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while also recording 18 big-time throws and 25 turnover-worthy plays.

Another reason DiNucci sees the Falcons’ starting QB job as Tagovailoa’s to lose is that the signal-caller has been in an offense run by head coach Kevin Stefanski. Tagovailoa spent the last four seasons in an offense similar to the one former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ran.

“For Tua, I think the one advantage that he has is this offense that Kevin Stefanski is running in Atlanta is very similar to what Tua has become accustomed to the last couple years in Miami and what we’ve seen with Mike McDaniel,” DiNucci added. “It’s a timing-based offense. It’s a rhythm-based offense and that’s when we’ve seen Tua be at his best.”

Tua Tagovailoa Might Have an Edge Over Michael Penix Jr.

With so many aspects in Tagovailoa’s favor, it will be an uphill battle for Penix to try and overcome the former Dolphins standout in this QB competition.

“Play on time, play on rhythm, let these playmakers go make plays and set yourself up going into preseason Week 2 and preseason Week 3 to say, hey, man, Tua is the guy in our clubhouse,” DiNucci said.

“And when Michael Penix Jr. comes back and gets cleared, he’s going to have to do something really above and beyond to supplant Tua for this coaching staff to say, let’s roll with Michael Penix Jr. But nonetheless, this is an awesome opportunity for Tua.”