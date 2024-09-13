Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Speaks Out on Potential QB Tua Tagovailoa Could Retire

The Miami Dolphins lost to their division rival, the Buffalo Bills, by 21 points to open Week 2 on “Thursday Night Football.” But that was only the tip of the iceberg for the Dolphins on September 12. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also left with a concussion.

This is the fourth time Tagovailoa has been diagnosed with a concussion since his final college season in 2019. Tagovailoa shared in an interview with “The Dan Le Batard Show” in August that after his last concussion in 2022, his mother “asked him to reconsider his playing career.”

With the concussion coming in a primetime matchup, the Tagovailoa retirement discussion began around the football community again.

On September 13, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel received a question from the media about the possibility his 26-year-old signal caller could hang up his cleats. McDaniel strongly argued that decision is not up to him.

“I think it would be so, so wrong of me to even sniff that subject. It’s more in line of actually caring about the human being. That’s something that entirely, you’re talking about his career, right? His career is his,” McDaniel told the media. “That’s something that I think, I just really, really, really wish, I totally understand it. And it’s not misplaced. I totally get how that’s what people want to go to.

“I just wish, that people for a second, would hear what I’m saying. That bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him.

“So, I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care, that that should be the last thing on your mind.”

Tagovailoa’s latest concussion in Week 2 comes just a few months after he signed a 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension.

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Offers Support for QB Tua Tagovailoa

McDaniel continued in his response about Tagovailoa potentially retiring. But McDaniel never did pick a side, suggesting that he will support the quarterback regardless.

“If I were to answer that question, ‘Alright, this is my thoughts on his career.’ And he read it. If he agreed with it or if he disagreed with it, either way, I just made him worse,” said McDaniel.

“I’m not taking this opportunity. I don’t think it’s appropriate simply because of my care and regard. And I don’t think those types of conversations, when you’re talking about someone’s career, I think it’s probably only fair that their career is decided by them.”

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with his first concussion in the NFL also on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 4 of 2022. But just four days prior, Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf and was seen unable to stand up straight.

He returned to the game after three offensive plays. Tagovailoa was not diagnosed with a concussion, but the NFL and NFLPA changed the league’s concussion protocol as a result of the incident. Tagovailoa then left on a stretcher after hitting his head on the field again in the next game.

Tagovailoa was healthy for the entire 2023 season. He led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards and threw 29 touchdowns with 14 interceptions while the Dolphins went 11-6.

What’s Next for Tagovailoa, Dolphins?

McDaniel added in his September 13 press conference that Tagovailoa will undergo more testing and evaluation. He will have to clear the concussion protocol before returning to football activities.

It’s not clear how long that could take.

Based on McDaniel’s answers to the media, Tagovailoa’s long-term health will be his priority. But from a football perspective, the Dolphins do have some extra time for Tagovailoa to recover with the mini-bye after playing Thursday.

The Dolphins will visit the Seattle Seahawks on September 22 in Week 3.

Skylar Thompson replaced Tagovailoa against the Bills, who defeated the Dolphins 31-10 in Week 2. Miami also has Tim Boyle on its practice squad.

Speculation has also already begun that the Dolphins could be interested in acquiring a veteran quarterback such as Jimmy Garoppolo or Joshua Dobbs.