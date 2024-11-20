Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Speaks Out on Facing Patriots’ Drake Maye

Including the playoffs, quarterback Dan Marino and Drew Bledsoe squared off 12 times over a 6-year span. Their most memorable matchup was their very first showdown — a Week 1 affair in 1994 where the two quarterbacks combined for 894 passing yards and 9 touchdowns.

For offensive NFL fans, it would be an absolute treat if the first meeting between Tua Tagovailoa and Drake Maye is something similar in Week 12. But at the very least, both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots hope it’s the first of many Tagovailoa-Maye showdowns.

Tagovailoa addressed facing the Patriots rookie quarterback for the first time when he spoke to reporters on November 20.

“I respect his game. I respect his game a lot. He’s a rookie, so there’s going to be bumps within his journey,” Tagovailoa told the media. “But you see a lot of flashes of things he can do. Not just inside the pocket, outside the pocket as well.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him, and looking forward to competing against him.”

Tagovailoa and Maye will each be making their seventh start of the 2024 season. Tagovailoa missed the first Dolphins-Patriots matchup on October 6 because of a concussion.

Maye didn’t play in that game either. He made his first NFL start the following week.

Tua Tagovailoa, Drake Maye Set to Square Off in Week 12

One could say things are coming a little full circle for Tagovailoa this week, at least from an AFC East quarterback perspective.

It was a little less than three years ago that Tagovailoa made his first start against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Tagovailoa struggled in that matchup, which was the final start of his rookie season.

The Dolphins haven’t fared all that well versus the Bills since then either. Tagovailoa is 1-8 in his career against Allen.

But in the Dolphins-Patriots rivalry, Tagovailoa has the chance to be the elder quarterback who has the upper hand.

Tagovailoa suggested getting used to the idea of the quarterback matchups within one’s division is a key to NFL success.

“That’s just how this league is. That’s how it goes. I wish him the best in his career that he’s just starting,” Tagovailoa said. “Tough league, but with the right mindset, with the right people around him, surrounding him, I think he’ll be doing good.”

Dolphins, Patriots Set for Different Kind of Rematch

The Dolphins defeated the Patriots on the road 15-10 in their Week 5 meeting. But the rematch in Miami should be very different.

New England head coach Jerod Mayo sent a warning to his players through the media about the challenges his team will see facing Tagovailoa.

“This isn’t the same Dolphins team that we played before,” said Mayo, via WEEI’s Tom Carroll. “That was also a reminder to the guys where you feel like you know a team, and at the same time, they’re gonna do things different. And Tua’s here. You can see just the difference in that offense with Tua out there. He’s a very good player for them.”

Of course, the same could be said for the Dolphins defense now having to stop Maye.

“It’s always impressive when rookie quarterbacks make plays at the NFL level because there a lot coming at them,” said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

“I think it’s a credit to him and his preparation, and their coaching staff.”

In seven NFL appearances, Maye has thrown 9 touchdowns versus 9 interceptions. He’s led the Patriots to a 2-4 record.

The Dolphins lost Tagovailoa’s first starts after his return from a concussion. But they’ve won their last two games with Tagovailoa throwing 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.