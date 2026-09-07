Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Warning Before Week 1

The player whom the Miami Dolphins will be paying the most money to in 2026 will be starting at quarterback; however, it will be for a different team.

After starting 76 games for the Miami Dolphins, the team finally had seen enough from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the 2025 season and decided to bench him. He was later released by the team despite having over $54 million guaranteed in the 2026 season.

Tagovailoa then signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum. With Atlanta, Tagovailoa was expected to compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job, and now Miami’s former quarterback has been named the team’s starter.

However, things are not all positive for Tagovailoa, as evidenced by the comments of an NFL insider.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Gets Warning After Being Announced as Starter

NFL insider Albert Breer posted on X: “On the @AtlantaFalcons situation, Michael Penix has been fully cleared. So he’d be good to dress for Week 1. But he’s still working his way back from the injury, so Atlanta’s being careful here. This isn’t Tua Tagovailoa beating him out. Moreso, it’s about Penix’s readiness.”

Despite Tagovailoa being named the starter by head coach Kevin Stefanski, all reports appear to indicate that the former Miami Dolphins quarterback did not win the competition. Instead, the decision came after Penix Jr. was deemed not ready to play.

As a result, Tagovailoa’s time with the starting position may not last long if he does not impress. USA Today’s Tim Piotrowski wrote: “Penix has been ruled out for Week 1 but has a chance to take over the starting job when healthy if Tua Tagovailoa struggles early in the season.”

This coincides with the previous comments made by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who said that Tagovailoa would likely be on a short leash if named the starter.

Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Starting Job

Additionally, Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say whether Tagovailoa was the team’s starter beyond the first week of the season. Stefanski said, “I’m really going to stay in Week 1 right now and Pittsburgh and not speculate past that. I don’t think it’s fair to anybody at this point. Feel good about where everybody is.”

Aside from injuries, Tagovailoa’s 2025 season marked his first real on-field struggles for a considerable period. The quarterback had success with the Dolphins in the three previous seasons under head coach Mike McDaniel. In those three seasons, Miami went 25-16 when Tagovailoa started. The quarterback also led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 and led the team to the playoffs twice.

Tagovailoa returning to that level of play appears unlikely after an uneven preseason and training camp. However, if that were the case, the former Dolphins quarterback may hold on to the starting position in Atlanta.

Tagovailoa will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. His last start with the Dolphins also occurred against the Steelers. On that occasion, Tagovailoa struggled as Miami’s offense was held to only three points through the first three quarters. Following the loss, Tagovailoa was benched and Miami was eliminated from playoff contention.