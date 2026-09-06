Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Given Stern Warning Before Week 1

Miami Dolphins fans made their feelings known toward former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he made his return to Hard Rock Stadium and was booed by the crowd.

Despite leading Miami’s best offensive seasons since the days of Dan Marino, Tagovailoa’s time with the Dolphins ended badly as he struggled in the seasons after signing his contract extension. To make matters worse, his performance in 2025 declined to the degree that Miami opted to release him despite the quarterback still having over $54 million guaranteed in 2026.

Unfortunately for the former Dolphins quarterback, it does not appear that his time with the Atlanta Falcons is going much better.

Tua Tagovailoa Given Stern Warning

NFL insider Ian Rapoport spoke about the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback situation, as he said, “Tua (Tagovailoa) did play a little bit better in the last preseason game, but this is a decision where you would have hoped for the Atlanta Falcons that this one would be easy, ‘Tua would have played totally fine, very solid, veteran presence, go out there and hold it down until Michael Penix Jr. is ready’ just hasn’t quite been that way.”

Rapoport added, “If (Michael Penix Jr.) felt like he was ready to go, if he could get out there and be in a game situation then it’s pretty clear to me, he would be the starter. It’s just he’s not there yet.”

Additionally, Rapoport stated that if Tagovailoa were to be the Week 1 starter, he would be on a “short leash.”

After a disappointing preseason for the former Miami Dolphins quarterback, it appears he did not do enough for the Atlanta Falcons to have faith in him as the team’s season-long starter.

It would not be the first time Tagovailoa has been on a short leash, as that was the case during his rookie season with head coach Brian Flores. Tagovailoa was benched in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick during two games in his rookie season. Following his rookie season, Tagovailoa would remain the team’s starter when healthy until he was replaced by Quinn Ewers for the final three games of the 2025 season.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback

Meanwhile, Miami’s new quarterback Malik Willis will not be on a short leash. With backup quarterback Kyle McCord only recently being traded to the Miami Dolphins and having never played a regular season snap, Miami will hope that their starting quarterback stays upright this season.

Unlike Tagovailoa, Willis’ career seems to be on an upward trajectory. Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart listed Willis as one of the reasons for Miami fans to be optimistic in 2026. Poupart wrote: “Malik Willis is an unknown, unproven commodity as a starting quarterback in the NFL now on his third team in his fifth season in the league, which makes him as big a question mark as there is on the roster.

But the samples everyone saw the past two seasons during his brief appearances with the Green Bay Packers absolutely were tantalizing, and that’s not even up for debate.

What Willis showed in those three starts over the previous two seasons was a live arm, the ability to make every kind of throw and the escapibility in the pocket to make plays off schedule.

Put simply, he brings a skill set to the Dolphins they haven’t had at quarterback since … maybe ever.”