Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Bad News Ahead of Must-Win Week 17 Showdown

The Miami Dolphins have to beat the Cleveland Browns on December 29 to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. They may need to win without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on December 28 the Dolphins have downgraded Tagovailoa to doubtful for the Week 17 showdown. Tagovailoa is dealing with a hip injury.

“Tagovailoa still is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can’t, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed Schefter’s report and added on X that Tagovailoa’s hip aliment is “a significant injury in terms of impact of his mobility and strength.”

Minutes after Schefter’s report, the Dolphins announced they elevated quarterback Skylar Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 17. The Dolphins also elevated cornerback Nik Needham on December 28.

In another roster move the day prior to the game, the Dolphins placed cornerback Kendall Fuller on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Erik Ezukanma to the active roster.

The Dolphins need either the Los Angeles Chargers or Denver Broncos to lose on December 28. Then, they must beat the Browns to still be alive in the playoff hunt during the final week of the regular season.