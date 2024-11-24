Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Sounds Off on Packers Showdown

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were mostly terrific in a 34-15 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 12. While the fourth quarter was awkward, the Dolphins built a 31-point lead behind Tagovailoa’s 4 touchdown passes.

But with Miami set to face the Green Bay Packers next on Thanksgiving night, the Dolphins don’t have much time to rest or celebrate. After beating the Patriots 34-15, Tagovailoa was already answering questions about the matchup with Green Bay.

Tagovailoa couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.

“I’m excited to kill narratives,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “Let’s go. Bring it on.”

The narrative Tagovailoa was indirectly addressing was the Dolphins’ reputation as not a cold weather or primetime team. Tagovailoa owns a 0-7 record when the temperature is 40 degrees or colder during a game.

He is also 6-7 in his career during primetime affairs.

Tua Tagovailoa Set to Battle Packers, Green Bay Elements

CBS Sports’ Spero Dedes said the temperature during the Dolphins-Patriots matchup in Week 12 was 80 degrees. The Dolphins will be in for a big shock once they land their team plane in Wisconsin.

According to Weather.com, the projected low for Green Bay, WI on Thanksgiving night is 19 degrees. There is also a 24 percent chance of snow.

Accuweather.com is predicting wind gusts up to 19 MPH. That could make the temperature feel like it’s below 10.

Tagovailoa, who is a Hawaiian native and played college football at Alabama, has never won an NFL game at that temperature. In the AFC wild card round in January, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins lost at the Kansas City Chiefs in what was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history. The temperature for that matchup was minus-4 degrees with wind gusts making it feel like minus-27 degrees.

If that wasn’t enough, the Packers came into Week 12 with an above average pass defense. Green Bay was ranked 13th in passing yards allowed per game before November 24.

While the Dolphins dominated the Patriots, it was almost entirely through the air. Miami ran for only 65 yards and averaged 2.7 yards per carry.

Dolphins Need Ground Game in Green Bay

A win against the Packers could begin killing the narrative that Tagovailoa can’t win in cold weather. It would also help the Dolphins’ toughness reputation.

Former Miami safety DeShon Elliott said the Dolphins were “soft as [expletive]’ while appearing on The Punch Line podcast hosted by Marlon Humphrey on November 13.

To win in cold weather on the road, a team has to be mentally tough. Running the ball successfully, though, helps too.

The Dolphins entered Week 12 ranked 11th in rushing yards per game. However, they haven’t eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in any of their past three games. During that stretch, the Dolphins are averaging 71.3 rushing yards per contest.

Thanks to Tagovailoa, all three of those games have been victories. In those three wins, he has thrown for 812 yards with 8 touchdowns and only 1 interception.

Tagovailoa will certainly have to play better than he has in past cold weather games for the Dolphins to win on Thanksgiving. But Miami will very likely have to run the ball better too to knock off Green Bay.