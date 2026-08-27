Dolphins Get 3-Word Message After Unexpected Rams Trade

The Miami Dolphins have not been quiet with their roster moves this offseason. After two preseason games, it is evident that the team has depth issues.

After the starting unit led Miami to a touchdown in their first preseason drive, the team has been outscored 46-3 since. That has led to Miami adding a large number of free agents, and moving on from players who were unlikely to make their 53-man roster.

Now, the team has traded away former second-round pick Tutu Atwell, who was among Miami’s most disappointing players during training camp and preseason. In return, the Dolphins added a former fourth-round pick.

After the trade, a Dolphins analyst sent a strong message.

Miami Dolphins Receive Message After Trade With Los Angeles Rams

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart said that Miami trading Tutu Atwell back to the Los Angeles Rams was a “no-lose trade.”

After Atwell failed to make an impact on the team during training camp, it appeared he was not going to make Miami’s 53-man roster. As a result, getting something that might be of value for the Dolphins was described by Poupart as a great trade.

Poupart added, “Based on training camp performance it was practically impossible to see Atwell making the 53-man roster.

The former Miami high school frankly was one of the biggest disappointments of camp with an inability to make many plays and too many dropped passes.

Instead, Atwell returns to the Rams, where he played his first four NFL seasons before signing with Miami as an unrestricted free agent.

Regarding Miami’s addition of running back Jarquez Hunter, Poupart wrote: “The acquisition of Hunter comes after the Dolphins signed running back Coleman Bennett on Wednesday in the aftermath of both Ollie Gordon II and Donovan Edwards missing the final practice of training camp.

Because this trade happened so late in the week, one has to think there’s no way Hunter will be able to play in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, so perhaps the Dolphins already have a strong enough conviction on Hunter to want to land his services.”

Tutu Atwell’s Dolphins Tenure

Atwell was one of few Dolphins free agents to receive any guaranteed money in their contracts; however, he totaled only one reception for one yard during the preseason. He will now return to a team that paid him $10 million prior to the 2025 season.

Atwell’s Dolphins tenure got off to a rocky start as he was named by The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly as the most disappointing player in training camp after the first week. Kelly said on The Dolphins Collective, “I’ve been saying this from OTAs. The athleticism, the speed, there should be way more productivity than what I’m seeing, which is no productivity. He’s had one good day in six practices. You’re the most experienced receiver, you’re clearly the fastest receiver, you’re probably the most talented receiver, you’re probably the most accomplished receiver, why are you invisible?”

Unfortunately for the Dolphins and Atwell, the veteran receiver was not able to settle into Miami’s offense, which likely led to the team moving on.