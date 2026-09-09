Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Announces Bleak Update Before Week 1

Former Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has had a difficult last year. Last season, Hill entered the season wanting to reclaim his status among the NFL’s elite wide receivers after a disappointing 2024 season where he failed to surpass 1,000 receiving yards.

Hill appeared on track to fulfill his goal. Despite Miami starting 0-3, Hill showed signs of his All-Pro ability. He was on pace for his second 100-yard game before a dislocated knee during the third quarter of Miami’s Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets prematurely ended his season. Unfortunately for Hill, his season-ending injury was among the worst injuries in recent memory as he tore multiple ligaments in his knee.

Now, with Week 1 upon us, Hill’s agent offered another bleak update regarding the status of the wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill’s Agent Offers Update on the Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver

"Tyreek Hill looks amazing but we're playing it on the safe side and we're not in a rush.. There's a ton of interest but we wanna make sure that he's 100% good to go" ~ @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive https://t.co/IwwLtmGihx pic.twitter.com/i0SKJBlymG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 9, 2026

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on The Pat McAfee show regarding the status of the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, “His doctors have recommended though that he postpone his comeback until perhaps sometime in October. … We just want to make sure that he’s 100% good to go.”

Rosenhaus added, “Tyreek Hill looks amazing but we’re playing it on the safe side and we’re not in a rush..

There’s a ton of interest but we wanna make sure that he’s 100% good to go.”

Rosenhaus’ updates have seemingly gotten worse each time he speaks of the former Dolphins receiver. Originally, Hill underwent surgery on his knee days after the injury. At the time, Rosenhaus stated that Hill would not require a second surgery and that the expectation was that the wide receiver would be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Later, Hill revealed that he had in fact undergone a second surgery, which then led to Rosenhaus stating that Hill would likely remain unsigned before the regular season.

Now, Hill’s best-case scenario appears to be signing with a team during the second half of the season and helping make a potential playoff push.

Tyreek Hill’s Future

As the updates go along, Hill’s 2026 season appears to be similar to that of former Miami Dolphins receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022.

After Beckham Jr. tore his ACL during the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, he remained unsigned prior to the season as he recovered from his injury. While Beckham Jr. spent the 2022 season teasing that he would join multiple teams, he ended up missing the entire season. Beckham Jr. returned in 2023 as he signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $16 million contract.

Meanwhile, Hill would likely take a lesser contract due to the severity of his injury plus his age. Fortunately, Rosenhaus did reveal that there was interest in the wide receiver, although that does not likely involve the Miami Dolphins. In one of the agent’s previous updates, Rosenhaus stated that Hill was eyeing teams with Super Bowl aspirations, which appears to rule out the possibility of any Dolphins reunion in 2026.