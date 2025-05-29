Tyreek Hill Breaks Silence on Where Things Stand With Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is in no pain, and that is good news for the Miami Dolphins.

Hill met with the South Florida media on Wednesday during OTAs and said his offseason wrist surgery went well and he was not in any discomfort. That was not something he could have said last season, and he played all year with torn ligaments in his right wrist.

“It feels great, Hill said. “I’m in a way better spot than I was last year. Zero pain, and I’m glad that me and the Dolphins took the step of actually having surgery, because first I was nervous but I’m actually glad I did it.”

At the end of last season, Hill brought attention to himself when he demanded, after a season-ending loss to the lowly New York Jets, that he be traded to a team that was capable of making the playoffs.

“It was tough. Obviously, emotions were high then, but at the end of the day I’m just looking to move forward from that,” Hill said. “Hoping that I can prove myself and prove to my teammates I’m still one of them ones who’s chasing 2k, one of those ones chasing playoff dreams and all of that great stuff.”

Does Hill Still Want Out of Miami?

He has spent the offseason walking back his comments. He has been around the Miami Dolphins’ facility most of the offseason while rehabilitating from surgery. He feels like he has something to prove to the organization.

“I’ve got to prove myself. This OTAs, training camp, I’ve got to prove myself,” Hill said. “I’ve got to show up different; the mindset has got to be different. I don’t feel like I deserve it, and if I didn’t get it, I wouldn’t dwell on it. I wouldn’t sweat it because I put myself in that position.

“That’s every day I feel like in this league. Every day, you’ve got to prove who you are. It doesn’t matter how much you’ve earned or how much success you’ve had in this league, it’s always the next day mentality,” Hill said. “That’s something my grandparents raised me by and that’s something that (Head Coach) Mike (McDaniel) preaches here in this locker room. Every day I’m trying to prove myself as one of those guys that this team can depend on in crucial moments. I’m going to stand on that too, though, because that’s just me as a person, as a player, as an individual; I try to carry myself in that way.”

Hill said he was a fixture in the building and only missed one day. He said it was good for him physically and mentally to be around his teammates and the staff.

“I would say a lot man because we’re always up here a lot. I’ve been here basically every day, OTAs. I only missed I think one day. It’s been real good for myself, helping me take my mind off a lot of things, and then obviously in the evening, I go train. It’s been great being in the building.”

Hill’s 2025 Season Goals

Speaking of 2K, Hill said at the beginning of last season he wanted to catch enough passes to accumulate 2,000 yards receiving. He did not accomplish that feat and fell short of 1,000 yards for the first time in his three-year tenure as a Miami Dolphins player.

One thing that Hill has done this offseason is lose some weight. He was 197 for most of last season and weighed in at 183 this week, which is what he weighed when he first came into the league.

“Yeah, I’ve been training a lot man. I’m weighing 183 (pounds). When I first got to Miami, I was 197 (pounds), but I feel like I’m back to my original playing weight whenever I was back in Kansas City. I feel great man,” Hill said. “I would say it’s just something I wanted to do man. In recent years obviously I could run with anybody, run by anybody. I think having that endurance, having that ability to not get tired on third downs is very important. I wanted to slim down and actually lose body fat. I committed myself to eating right, training hard every day and just drinking more water.”