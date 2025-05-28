WR Tyreek Hill Delivers Strong Message to Dolphins Teammates: ‘It Was Tough’

Things ended on a very sour note for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season. The wideout allowed his frustration to boil over in his Week 18 postgame interview to the point that he told reporters “I’m out” when talking about his future with the Dolphins.

Almost five months later at 2025 offseason workouts, Hill is still doing damage control from that moment.

The veteran receiver told reporters Wednesday what he said to his teammates when he addressed his Week 18 outburst in front of the team.

“It was tough. Emotions were high then,” Hill said to the media, via The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones. “But at the end of the day, I’m just looking to move forward from that.

“Hoping that I can prove myself and prove to my teammates that I’m still one of those ones.”

Hill also said he was trying to follow the strong character his grandmother instilled in him.

“Every day, I’m trying to prove myself as one of those guys this team can depend on in crucial moments.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on how he has addressed how last season ended with his teammates this offseason.

WR Tyreek Hill Again Addresses Week 18 Outburst

The drama Hill caused with his media answers immediately after the conclusion of the 2024 regular season still haven’t fully gone away.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters after a Week 18 defeat, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.

“I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Hill walked out of the media session before answering whether he really wanted to leave the Dolphins.

Head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier met with Hill the day after the incident to “clear the air.” The organization kept what was set in those meeting private but expressed a positive outlook on Hill’s future.

The receiver’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tried to downplay the incident, saying Hill was just being “passionate” about missing the postseason.

About a month later, Hill answered questions on the outburst from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms.

“I fully take it back. I’m going to take full accountability of it. I’m going to come back next year, hoping to still be there, and bust my tail for the team, for the guys, for the fans, for the whole city,” said Hill.

None of that, though, stopped the rumor mill from generating trade buzz around Hill this offseason. But the Dolphins didn’t move the veteran receiver. He’s set to return to Miami for a fourth season.

Hill Bouncing Back After Disappointing 2024?

Part of Hill’s frustration at the end of the season was tied to his own performance. While playing through a wrist injury last fall, Hill failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019.

Hill also averaged 11.8 yards per reception, which was his lowest average since his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

Over one year, Hill’s yards per game average went from a league-high 112.4 in 2023 to 56.4 during 2024.

At 31 years old, it’s fair to wonder if the speedy receiver will ever regain his All-Pro form. But Hill stressed that he is healthy after undergoing offseason wrist surgery, telling reporters Wednesday that he is feeling “zero pain.”

It would help Hill and the Dolphins if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on the field more often in 2025 as well. In six games without Tagovailoa during 2024, Hill averaged 44.2 receiving yards per contest.

The Dolphins need their quarterback and star receiver healthy if 2025 is going to end much differently than 2024 did for Hill.