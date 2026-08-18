Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Tabbed to Join AFC Contender

Prior to the 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins traded for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Back-to-back playoff appearances and the two best individual seasons by a wide receiver followed for the Dolphins after the trade.

Unfortunately, for as high as the highs were during Hill’s tenure in Miami, his time with the team came to an abrupt end after the wide receiver suffered a devastating knee injury on Monday Night Football against the Jets. With a $51 million cap hit looming and his status uncertain for the 2026 season, Miami’s new regime decided to cut ties and release the All-Pro.

Now, with the season less than a month away, Hill has been linked to a familiar team.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Linked to Kansas City Chiefs

Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari listed Hill’s former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as a potential landing spot for the wide receiver.

Chiari wrote:

“The Dolphins released Hill after the 2025 campaign, and after going unsigned in free agency, he provided an injury update in July, saying that he had “no power in my left leg at all.”

That called into question the viability of Hill contributing for an NFL team in 2026, but he is still by far the biggest name and most accomplished wideout available in free agency.

Since Hill played his first six seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, reaching the 1,000-yard receiving mark four times and helping them win a Super Bowl, they stand out as the most obvious choice.

The Chiefs have had question marks throughout their receiving corps ever since they traded Hill to the Dolphins in 2022, and that continues to be the case.

Between Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and a few others, the Chiefs have some potential at the position, but bringing in someone who quarterback Patrick Mahomes is familiar with could be what is needed to help KC bounce back from missing the playoffs last season.”

Prior to being traded to the Miami Dolphins, Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was selected as a first-team All-Pro three times, once as a returner and twice as a wide receiver. Despite his team success in Kansas City, Hill’s two best individual seasons came as a member of the Dolphins.

Possible Tyreek Hill Reunion in Miami

Even though the Dolphins released Hill, that was primarily a salary cap decision. Previously, head coach Jeff Hafley said of the decision to release Hill, “The cap situation was really difficult, so we had to get in a healthier spot as far as the cap goes, so we had to make some really hard decisions with some really good players, who I have a ton of respect for, and they are still going to have a lot of success in this league. We just weren’t in the situation where we were able to keep them as we build this thing going forward.”

A month before the season, the Dolphins have over $16 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap. With Hill’s status in doubt, the team could make a competitive offer for Hill.

However, despite this, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart pushed back on the idea of a potential reunion, as he said, “No, I would not make the call to Tyreek Hill. And no, I don’t believe they’ll make the call to Tyreek Hill.”