Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Sends Clear Message on His NFL Return

It has now been back-to-back seasons that the Miami Dolphins have lost their top playmaker during the first few weeks of the NFL season.

This time around, the team lost its lone Pro Bowl player in running back De’Von Achane, who suffered a torn ACL. While the news is devastating for a team that already lacks talent, the good news is that Achane should be ready for the start of the 2027 season due to the injury occurring early in the season.

Last year, the Dolphins suffered a similar fate as All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending injury during Week 4 on Monday Night Football. However, Hill’s injury turned out to be the worst-case scenario as it effectively ended his Dolphins career and cast doubt on his NFL future.

After three weeks of the NFL season, Hill remains unsigned, but now he’s given a clear indication of his mindset

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sends Message

On Monday, former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted on X: “It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work 🥹”

Hill’s comments align with what his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, previously said. While appearing on The Pat McAfee show, Rosenhaus indicated that doctors had recommended that Hill try and wait until October to come back. Rosenhaus said, “We’re playing it on the safe side. . . . We’re not in a rush, we really just want him to be completely healthy. There’s a ton of interest, as you can imagine, in Tyreek, but we want to make sure that he’s 100 percent good to go. That may be a month from now, a couple weeks from now — we’re not in a hurry.”

Hill’s four-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins produced two All-Pro seasons, two top-10 MVP finishes, a receiving yards title, a receiving touchdown title and the two best seasons by a Dolphins wide receiver in the team’s history.

After acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, Miami made the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2000 and 2001 seasons. Unfortunately, the team was unable to win a playoff game in either of their two playoff games.

Potential Tyreek Hill Destination

Regarding where the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver will sign, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said, “Tyreek Hill remains fond of the Chiefs, and a potential in-season signing would make a lot of sense. He should be closer to playing around October.”

Chiefs on SI’s Joshua Schulman wrote of Kansas City potentially signing Hill, “There’s obviously some risk with jumping on a player whose previous injury was thought to potentially be career-ending. It certainly doesn’t help his case that he is aging and had one of his worst seasons as a pro in 2024, his last healthy campaign.

However, the Chiefs don’t necessarily have a plethora of options at this point to bolster the wide receiving corps. The team’s third wideout on the depth chart is Tyquan Thornton, who recorded no stats in the opener and isn’t a great blocker given his size. The Chiefs might as well gamble on Hill and his electric speed to be a big-play threat on Sundays.”