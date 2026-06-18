NFC Contender Urged to Sign Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

After four seasons, the Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill. While the idea of Tyreek Hill hitting free agency one year ago would have turned heads, the reality now is that Tyreek Hill’s career is in limbo.

At 32, the former All-Pro will try to return to form following a devastating knee injury that forced him to miss most of his final season with the Dolphins. Prior to his injury, Hill was on pace for his second 100-yard performance in four games. Unfortunately, his current status remains a question mark.

Despite this, one NFC contender is being urged to sign the former Dolphins All-Pro.

Washington Commanders Urged to Sign Tyreek Hill

The Washington Commanders, who made the NFC Championship during the 2024 NFL season, are being urged to sign former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill prior to the 2026 season. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote:

“The caveat here is “if healthy,” but the Commanders could use a solid No. 2 receiver and a field stretcher who is a step up from Dyami Brown. They are currently third in cap space, so the economics work for them. Jayden Daniels is a dynamic young quarterback who could get the ball out to Hill.”

Schatz is not the first to link Hill to the Commanders, as Washington was listed as one of the potential landing spots for the wide receiver by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton. At the time, Moton wrote:

“Last offseason, the Washington Commanders traded a 2025 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Washington could lose him, along with tight end Zach Ertz, in free agency.

Samuel hasn’t come close to matching the receiving numbers from his 2021 Pro Bowl campaign. The Commanders may prefer to move on from him. The same goes for Ertz, who tore his ACL early in December.

Although Hill is in the latter stages of his career, he could be a high-end No. 2 option behind Terry McLaurin, who’s set to be the focal point of new offensive coordinator David Blough’s offense.

Following an injury-riddled down year, quarterback Jayden Daniels could post gaudy passing numbers in a rebound season with a McLaurin-Hill tandem on the perimeter.”

Possibilities of a Miami Dolphins Reunion

As time passes, the slim chances that Hill returns to the Dolphins increase. In theory, a reunion makes sense. Miami lacks proven players at the position, and Hill is familiar with the team and the offense. Despite the Dolphins moving on from head coach Mike McDaniel, they promoted senior pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator.

Regarding a potential reunion, Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson wrote:

“Hill undoubtedly was a core member of the offense after Miami traded for him. But a devastating knee injury last season was part in the decision to release him and take on a $28 million cap hit. Between his recent on-the-field woes and off-the-field controversies, he’s become one of the most polarizing Dolphins of recent years.

There is a slim chance that if Hill is unable to sign with another team anytime soon, he could potentially settle for a cheap one-year deal for the sake of playing football again. But it seems unlikely he’d be back in Miami, as there are projections that have him moving to teams like Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers.”